Mobile to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
84 reviews

1-10 of 84 Mobile to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Jr Suite on carnival Ecstasy

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
KOWkittie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We love that there were now cruises out of Mobile! We had booked especially after 8-9 cruises were previously cancelled and tried a Jr. Ste unobstructed supposedly. There were several large cranes in view and a deck below. I Always try to check the view and what’s above/below but no indications of either issue. This was the smallest balcony I’ve ever had. Needless to say I only spent about 5 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Staff was outstanding

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
coldweather
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked the Carnival Ecstasy 5 day sailing from Mobile, AL with stops in Costa Maya and Cancun. We could not pass up the low price. 1479 passengers about 73% capacity. There were no lines for anything. There were ALWAYS lounge chairs available except for directly next to the pool. Although this is an older ship that is scheduled to be retired (scrapped) in the fall, it was well worth it ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Worst cruise ever!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CynthiasDad
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was the worst cruise experience I have ever experienced! From the moment of arrival, all was a disaster. The ship was late getting there, which led to chaos. I would have been fine if that were the only downfall. They charged us for covid test we didn't even take. Because the ship was late, we waited to purchase an excursion because we didn't want to purchase something we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony Grand Suite

Traveled with children

The Little Ship That Could

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Dadofsix
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a last minute decision to cruise for us. Just happened to check rates on a Monday just being curious and found a great deal within driving distance of North Louisiana. We had never been on the Ecstasy or that class of ship before and figured this was probable the last chance we would have so we booked a 4 day leaving on Thursday. Well aware that this was the second cruise of the ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

1st Cruise

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
dsdsaf
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was our first cruise, and I think it was good. Not sure I will do it again since I am bit restless but I have never been this relaxed after a vacation. Food: Every meal we had was warm, except the breakfast and frosted flakes in cold milk. The food was great, although going to O´Sheehans during lunch time was a bit tedious since the wait was 30-45 minutes to get food, But hey, it is busy ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

Traveled with children

Another Fine Trip with Norwegian Cruise Line

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Ismay1912
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having recently returned from the Eastern Caribbean aboard Norwegian Getaway, I can only say that, once again, we had another fine cruise aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line Vessel. Having sailed now on 17 cruises, 12 of them with Norwegian, one can only surmise our choice of favorite cruise line. We simply don't understand what all the "complainers" are talking about. From the easiness of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Carnival's Circle C Scores Big with Our Kids

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Fam5w/teens
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our 3 kids (ages 12-14) absolutely loved Circle C on our recent cruise on Carnival Elation. They made new friends and counted down the minutes until Circle C events began. Although the events were structured, there were short intervals of unsupervised time (i.e. scavenger hunts, ice cream breaks). Our kids had walkie talkies so they could locate us as soon as events finished as they were not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Traveled with children

Crappy Cruise for the most part

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
flyboi757
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Pre-embarkation was a bit rough, Plain signs in Mobile - tips not required, although we do tip I was a bit taken back by the porter that looked at the money I gave him and the number of bags like it wasn't enough. Food was nothing to write home about and the next nights menus seemed to have leftovers cooked in a different manner. Food was not hot nor tasty or exciting. I had read on cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Carnival Elation 10/3-8 Review-What A Great Trip!

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kentuckyluckyguy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First, it's a shame Carnival is leaving Mobile! It is such an easy place to get around and everyone is so friendly there. Hopefully someone else will move a ship there and the city can continue to show its friendly southern hospitality. This review will be long but we want to give you all as many details as possible. PRE-CRUISE We went down two days early and stayed at the Microtel ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2011

First Time Cruiser - Nervous After Reading Negative Reviews

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
bearypurplelady
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I read the reviews regarding the Carnival Elation, sailing out of Mobile and many were so much more negative than positive. I was completely ready to back out of the deal. Let me tell you - I am so glad that it is just other people's opinions and not facts!! Because we found all the negative remarks to be just simply be false!! The crew was fantastic and friendly. Our cabin steward got to know us ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2011

Cabin Type: Interior

