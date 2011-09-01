Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

I read the reviews regarding the Carnival Elation, sailing out of Mobile and many were so much more negative than positive. I was completely ready to back out of the deal. Let me tell you - I am so glad that it is just other people's opinions and not facts!! Because we found all the negative remarks to be just simply be false!! The crew was fantastic and friendly. Our cabin steward got to know us ...