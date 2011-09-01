We love that there were now cruises out of Mobile! We had booked especially after 8-9 cruises were previously cancelled and tried a Jr. Ste unobstructed supposedly. There were several large cranes in view and a deck below. I Always try to check the view and what’s above/below but no indications of either issue. This was the smallest balcony I’ve ever had. Needless to say I only spent about 5 ...
We booked the Carnival Ecstasy 5 day sailing from Mobile, AL with stops in Costa Maya and Cancun. We could not pass up the low price. 1479 passengers about 73% capacity. There were no lines for anything. There were ALWAYS lounge chairs available except for directly next to the pool.
Although this is an older ship that is scheduled to be retired (scrapped) in the fall, it was well worth it ...
This was the worst cruise experience I have ever experienced!
From the moment of arrival, all was a disaster.
The ship was late getting there, which led to chaos.
I would have been fine if that were the only downfall.
They charged us for covid test we didn't even take.
Because the ship was late, we waited to purchase an excursion because we didn't want to purchase something we ...
This was a last minute decision to cruise for us. Just happened to check rates on a Monday just being curious and found a great deal within driving distance of North Louisiana. We had never been on the Ecstasy or that class of ship before and figured this was probable the last chance we would have so we booked a 4 day leaving on Thursday. Well aware that this was the second cruise of the ship and ...
This was our first cruise, and I think it was good. Not sure I will do it again since I am bit restless but I have never been this relaxed after a vacation.
Food: Every meal we had was warm, except the breakfast and frosted flakes in cold milk. The food was great, although going to O´Sheehans during lunch time was a bit tedious since the wait was 30-45 minutes to get food, But hey, it is busy ...
Having recently returned from the Eastern Caribbean aboard Norwegian Getaway, I can only say that, once again, we had another fine cruise aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line Vessel. Having sailed now on 17 cruises, 12 of them with Norwegian, one can only surmise our choice of favorite cruise line. We simply don't understand what all the "complainers" are talking about. From the easiness of the ...
Our 3 kids (ages 12-14) absolutely loved Circle C on our recent cruise on Carnival Elation. They made new friends and counted down the minutes until Circle C events began. Although the events were structured, there were short intervals of unsupervised time (i.e. scavenger hunts, ice cream breaks). Our kids had walkie talkies so they could locate us as soon as events finished as they were not ...
Pre-embarkation was a bit rough, Plain signs in Mobile - tips not required, although we do tip I was a bit taken back by the porter that looked at the money I gave him and the number of bags like it wasn't enough.
Food was nothing to write home about and the next nights menus seemed to have leftovers cooked in a different manner. Food was not hot nor tasty or exciting. I had read on cruise ...
First, it's a shame Carnival is leaving Mobile! It is such an easy place to get around and everyone is so friendly there. Hopefully someone else will move a ship there and the city can continue to show its friendly southern hospitality. This review will be long but we want to give you all as many details as possible.
PRE-CRUISE
We went down two days early and stayed at the Microtel ...
I read the reviews regarding the Carnival Elation, sailing out of Mobile and many were so much more negative than positive. I was completely ready to back out of the deal. Let me tell you - I am so glad that it is just other people's opinions and not facts!! Because we found all the negative remarks to be just simply be false!! The crew was fantastic and friendly. Our cabin steward got to know us ...