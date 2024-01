Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Escape

This was our first cruise, and I think it was good. Not sure I will do it again since I am bit restless but I have never been this relaxed after a vacation. Food: Every meal we had was warm, except the breakfast and frosted flakes in cold milk. The food was great, although going to O´Sheehans during lunch time was a bit tedious since the wait was 30-45 minutes to get food, But hey, it is busy ...