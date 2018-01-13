  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Miami to World Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
42 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 42 Miami to World Cruise Reviews

Standards slipping

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Nachobozo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive. Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
Read More

Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear Valued Guest, we appreciate your feedback and are sorry to hear about the those inconveniences. Your comments will be shared and taken into consideration as we constantly strive to...

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

A ship in decline...sadly

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
norfolkmike
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised on this ship several times pre the NCL takeover and without doubt NCL have damaged Riviera's reputation perhaps forever. Staff numbers have been cut and service levels can be poor as staff struggle to cope. Reductions of recipe ingredient costs and along with it quality has had a damming effect on food standards...meat even the bread is simply on occasion not what you would ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Very poor treatment of solo travelers.

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
solotravel19732019
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is my second cruise, aboard the same ship Riviera. However it was my first time as a solo traveler. The ship itself and everything included in it was wonderful! However, the service was very poor. As a solo traveler, I was virtually ignored when it came to service. So badly so, that after the first two reservations in the specialty restaurants, I cancelled my future reservations since I did ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Disappointing

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
GardeningTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two weeks ago, I returned from a four-month Around the World Cruise on the Viking Sun. The ship is beautiful. However, there were many things wrong with this cruise which is why I can give it only two stars. Five ports were missed because of "bad weather". Passengers were given NO compensation for ports missed except for one port when the ship had engine problems. The ship is two-years old and ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to share your detailed review, GardeningTraveler. We are honored that you chose to join us on a journey around the world, and appreciate your recognition of the...

Sail Date: January 2019

Very disappointed

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Margan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ads say best staff,best food, however, food was great, staff especially cabin stewards didnt clean well, didnt speak good english to answer questions,carpets filthy,used vacs cheap carried germs cabin to cabin from exhaust not filtered. Put clean towels on toilet seat,used same cloth every cabin clean sinks, put it in bucket with toilet brush. Cafe staff took plates held by sick passengers and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Trans Atlantic on the Riviera

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
musings4me
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The embarkation went wonderfully – well organized and knowledgeable staff. It was quite rainy and windy on the morning of our disembarkation and we would have appreciated support with umbrella coverage to get into the terminal. The service and the dining are both amazing. We had access to for specialty restaurants with no additional charges. The main dining room was beautiful as was the buffet. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Crossing the Sea

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Scott269
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to try an Ocean crossing. Dates worked heard good things about Oceania. The ship was lovely and very manageable in size. Food top rate service top rate. Accommodations in s penthouse suite very nice but not a large suite Bathroom was nice but shower a bit on the small side I felt considering the amount of days at sea activities were limited i did enjoy the cooking classes but did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Great ship but don't get sick

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
PM1225
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I generally travel on the luxury lines and decided to try Oceania for the first time in 9 years. We booked well in advance and chose the 100 square foot Oceania suite which was on the stern of the ship on deck 11. In over 20 cruises in the past 10 years, this was far and away the best cabin that we have had. Service by the butler and stewardess was excellent. Booking the large ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite

Beautiful Ship, Outstanding Food and Service - Activities Need Updating

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
MsElaineyS
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise January 13-23, 2018 - Fourth time cruising with Oceania; second on Riviera. Beautiful ship, wonderful staff/crew, unbelievably excellent food, very talented string quartet who played at Oceania's enjoyable afternoon tea - as well as at other times around the ship. Really enjoyed the fact that the ship isn't constantly trying to shake every nickel from your pocket for art auctions, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Most beautiful ship afloat! But behind the times in the cabin entertainment area

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
lilack
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cruise on Riviera, our second on Oceania. Our previous Oceania was the Nautica, and our cabin had been a disappointment. Our apprehensions were dismissed the moment we entered our cabin on Riviera. It was a very good size, and most importantly, the bathroom was much much better than the airplane-size bathroom on Nautica. No 'Psycho' shower but a full bathtub and separate shower. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

