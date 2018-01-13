Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team
Sail Date: March 2022
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: April 2019
Cabin Type: Concierge Level
Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise
Response from VikingS, Community Team
Sail Date: January 2019
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: March 2018
Cabin Type: Concierge Level
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: March 2018
Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: March 2018
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: January 2018
Cabin Type: Oceania Suite
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: January 2018
Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom
Review for Riviera to World Cruise
Sail Date: January 2018
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View