It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best .
Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages .
But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience !
I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
1) no coffee maker in my room
2) no ice bucket in the room
3) broken closet
4) chips on the edge of sink
5) night 1,2,3 noise neighbor had to call security
6) Food well most soup kitchens served better food if you got this quality of food at a local restaurant it would be out of business in a month
7) Prime Rib in Cagney's you couldn't cut
8) Fisherman's grilled plater was ...
Before I left I read the reviews. The reviews were awful. How the food was horrible. How everything was just horrible. 2 out of 5 stars. I thought oh my what did I do booking this cruise. I went in with low expectations.
At the very start of the cruise I noticed the service. It was excellent. Our Room steward was great. He worked so hard. Bar staff always ready and waiting to take ...
I booked this cruise because of the dates which covered Christmas and New Years 2023 into 2024, I found out this was a big mistake. Solo traveler's and a female, i felt like a second class citizen, I must have been invisible and when I spoke up to be heard or repeated what i would like even with the word please, i was even ignored and walked away from. This ship must have hired all new people for ...
My girlfriend picked this cruise because it was over Christmas an be New Years. She normally uses another cruise line. I have been on other cruise an had better service. One of the things that got me is the cost of Internet service was way too much(I work in IT including satellite service.they are charging over 100% over the cost.I have checked with other cruise lines. There food was ok I was ...
We have been to 5 Norwegian ships. Despite the weather delay on the first day, and weather-related canceled island of GSC, this trip made on the top of our cruise list.
Encore is the largest ship of NCL. It has tons of activities. My kids enjoyed Speedway ($15/pp), Galaxy Pavilion ($29/hr), Laser Tag ($9.95/pp), water slides, and all kind of parties on board. Theater show Choir of Men was not ...
The ship is older, but according to their site it was refurbished in recent years. While the ship is clean and orderly... there definitely are areas that need attention. The inner cabin staterooms are decent for two people at best. The bathrooms are small and the curtains smell terrible.
The self serve food offerings are vast, but mediocre. There are three a la carte restaurants (additional ...
This ship is in desperate need of some maintenance and an upgrade. Very dated and a lot of things not working. Several people claimed of no working toilets. My lights in room weren’t working. The safe in room had a dead battery and never fixed. Dining was painful unless you were not using the free options. For the first 5 days lunch was identical and evening dinning was recycled lunch with a ...
Chose this cruise for the first cruise we have ever booked.
Food was a variety of the same cafeteria style food over the 10 days, the food itself was uncreative and bland and the selection was awful.
The a la carte places were ok, le bistro was the best overall. But Cagney's and la cucina were second rate at best. Would not pay half of the prices they charged.
The activities on the ship ...
I chose this cruise because it it was recommended by my travel agent. Several crew members kept talking negatively about Carnival Cruise Lines, however, my best times were on the Carnival cruise Lines.
POSITIVES: The ship overall was very clean with many restrooms strategically placed, and pristine.
Our cabin stewart, Ronnie was excellent, very accommodating and proficient.
...