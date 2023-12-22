It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best .
Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages .
But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience !
I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
Overall great experience, friendly staff, amazing food, fun entertainment, exiting excursions. The cabin was very nice, clean and comfortable. Beautiful restaurants and incredible service. On the downside the Virgin app needs work. Different information shown on the app when you are not connected to the ships WiFi, which caused some confusion and made us miss our excursion in Bimini. The spa ...
Let’s start by highlighting the positives…hmmm. Well most of the crew was pleasant. The attendants at the buffets were great. Food was extremely mediocre. We ate at the buffet because of the kids. The room was nice. My blanket was dirty so I took it off the bed and requested a new one. Most dishes were bland and overcooked. Fish tasted like cardboard, chicken was dry and very little flavor. Very ...
This was my second year in a row taking this short holiday Bahamas cruise. I will share a few thoughts but overall it was a good experience and gave me the short break I needed at the end of the year. I would recommend Celebrity and the Summit.
Travel to Miami - flew into Miami on Christmas night arriving near midnight. I was booked at the Hilton Garden Inn Miami Airport West. They offer a ...
Just cruised on the Pearl for 3 days to the Bahamas. My biggest complaint (aside from the hard to use app, which isn't really the ship's fault) is that the bed was way too firm and the pillows way too soft. Entertainment was average. Typical lounge music wasn't the best, but bingo nights were a lot of fun. There's a good variety of dining options. The quality of that food though is debatable. ...
I have never written a review on any of my experiences ever. I feel as though there are so many mixed reviews here that it’s hard to determine how you gage this ship, hopefully I can help.
My wife and I have travelled quite a few times on various ships and might be unfair to make comparisons because everyone’s expectations are different.
This is by far the worst experience we have ...
The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around.
Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
Ahoy there, fellow adventurers! Today, I want to share my extraordinary experience aboard Virgin Voyages Cruise. From the moment I stepped on board, the incredible atmosphere, impeccable service, and unforgettable memories swept me away. So, grab your virtual life jacket, and let's set sail on this captivating journey together!
1. A Fresh Approach to Cruising: Virgin Voyages fresh and ...
Our experience from boarding to disembarking was a breeze. The crew from top to bottom were always pleasant and friendly and helpful when needed. We can’t wait to book another cruise!!!!
Our favorite dish was the steak covered in cheese from Pink Agave. We were able to make reservations and eat at almost all of the onboard restaurants. We even tried the test kitchen. It seemed every time we sat ...