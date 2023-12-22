  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Miami to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
17,083 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 17,083 Miami to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cucina food terrible ! After 2 hours wait . Garbage .

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Celebration

Prestigegal
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best . Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages . But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience ! I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

4.5 stars if they would let me give it

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

Mark Hirsch
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall great experience, friendly staff, amazing food, fun entertainment, exiting excursions. The cabin was very nice, clean and comfortable. Beautiful restaurants and incredible service. On the downside the Virgin app needs work. Different information shown on the app when you are not connected to the ships WiFi, which caused some confusion and made us miss our excursion in Bimini. The spa ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Below expectations

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Norwegian Pearl

Leah J
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let’s start by highlighting the positives…hmmm. Well most of the crew was pleasant. The attendants at the buffets were great. Food was extremely mediocre. We ate at the buffet because of the kids. The room was nice. My blanket was dirty so I took it off the bed and requested a new one. Most dishes were bland and overcooked. Fish tasted like cardboard, chicken was dry and very little flavor. Very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Good holiday break

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Celebrity Summit

Nola26
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second year in a row taking this short holiday Bahamas cruise. I will share a few thoughts but overall it was a good experience and gave me the short break I needed at the end of the year. I would recommend Celebrity and the Summit. Travel to Miami - flew into Miami on Christmas night arriving near midnight. I was booked at the Hilton Garden Inn Miami Airport West. They offer a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Prime Ocean View

Decent given the price

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Norwegian Pearl

discoroux
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Just cruised on the Pearl for 3 days to the Bahamas. My biggest complaint (aside from the hard to use app, which isn't really the ship's fault) is that the bed was way too firm and the pillows way too soft. Entertainment was average. Typical lounge music wasn't the best, but bingo nights were a lot of fun. There's a good variety of dining options. The quality of that food though is debatable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Courtyard Villa with Balcony

Stay away

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on MSC Seascape

Confedbbb@gmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have never written a review on any of my experiences ever. I feel as though there are so many mixed reviews here that it’s hard to determine how you gage this ship, hopefully I can help. My wife and I have travelled quite a few times on various ships and might be unfair to make comparisons because everyone’s expectations are different. This is by far the worst experience we have ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Still paying Royal prices but it’s no longer the same Royal experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

canesinfla
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around. Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Disappointment!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

Digifutravel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Embark on an Unforgettable Journey: A Review of My Incredible Virgin Voyages Cruise.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

Tony the Sailor
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Ahoy there, fellow adventurers! Today, I want to share my extraordinary experience aboard Virgin Voyages Cruise. From the moment I stepped on board, the incredible atmosphere, impeccable service, and unforgettable memories swept me away. So, grab your virtual life jacket, and let's set sail on this captivating journey together! 1. A Fresh Approach to Cruising: Virgin Voyages fresh and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

It was the wife and I first cruise and we had a great time

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

Will45
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our experience from boarding to disembarking was a breeze. The crew from top to bottom were always pleasant and friendly and helpful when needed. We can’t wait to book another cruise!!!! Our favorite dish was the steak covered in cheese from Pink Agave. We were able to make reservations and eat at almost all of the onboard restaurants. We even tried the test kitchen. It seemed every time we sat ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Miami to the USA
Miami to the USA Disney Dream Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.