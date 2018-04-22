Miami to UK Cruise Reviews

RIPPED OFF AND HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED, DO NOT CRUISE

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Insignia

Alex A
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Do not i repeat, do not book an norwegian/oceana cruise. You have been warned we are on the around the world cruise currently. the cruise is 196 days from miami florida to new york. It is utterly a complete disappoint. If i was to write every disappointment, we have experienced up to now it would be 10 pages. We are going to try to condense it. First, they advertises the best cuisine at sea. That ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Relaxing TransAtlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Silhouette

mrgabriel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have sailed on Celebrity several times, and this was our third TransAtlantic cruise. We selected this particular ship and sailing for the ports of call. We have wanted to see different parts of the British Isles, and wanted to finish the cruise in the U.K. so we could stay in London for the Coronation. BOTTOM LINE: If you want to skip to the high-level overview, this was an EXCELLENT cruise. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

First Transatlantic Cruise - Return to Solstice Class

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Silhouette

macusr
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background Information This was our 4th Celebrity cruise (29th overall for me, 30th overall for my husband) - we'd previously sailed on Equinox (sister ship), Constellation, and Apex. We had cancelled a Bermuda cruise on Celebrity Summit in June 2022, so this cruise was what we rebooked instead. We had never done a Transatlantic cruise and all of the port stops were new for us. Travel to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda (partial view)

first class ship with second class food and service

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Ovation

minntom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It's been three years since we cruised since Covid shut down and Crystal bankruptcy (Our go to Cruise line in the past). In an effort to find a replacement we booked three segments starting April 9 and ending May 19 in Dover. The Seabourn Ovation is a beautiful newer ship with generous rooms sizes and furnishings. We had high expectations at the beginning of the cruise and learned quickly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Cuban people are so wonderful

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Vegaswoman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise for our sisters cruise. My sister had been on the Jade last year to Cuba. I had wanted to go to Cuba, but my husband wanted to wait until the port is improved. The port is a problem because they have only one slip that will accommodate a cruise ship. We were supposed to have two days in Cuba ,but we ended up leaving at 2:00. We learned from the hotel manager that their ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Don't book an aft cabin.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Navigator of the Seas

Canegirl44
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We recently took a Transatlantic Cruise on RCL Naviagator of the Seas. We booked an aft cabin (6388). Having cruised many times before in aft cabins we like the ability to see behind us - it makes for great pictures, particularly when leaving a port. Nowhere in any brochure or online does it state that this cabin has an obstructed view. We could not see directly down to the water as there was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Mostly good except for Lisbon excursion

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Navigator of the Seas

Luandlou
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

If you are stopping in Lisbon on your cruise, do not select the tour by Tuk Tuk. We paid almost $100 apiece for what was supposed to be a 3 hour tour. We got barely 2 hours of touring and much of that time was spent sitting and waiting to move from one place to another. Total rip-off! Overall, this transatlantic cruise is a good deal. The stops before reaching Southampton were great even ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Our First Transatlantic- Great Journey Across The Pond

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Navigator of the Seas

traveltilidrop
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

DH and I had a wonderful transatlantic -our first! Navigator of the Seas is a beautiful ship. Food choices were good, lots of entertainment and things to do, and lots of relaxing while enjoying a week at sea before hitting the first port. We had a promenade cabin which allowed us to watch the parade and disco dancing from the comfort of our cabin. The cruise was a good value, catering to a middle ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

BAD ball room dance music not live, pre recorded

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Navigator of the Seas

Mistery
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

For a vacation to relax, we took our dance shoes with us, normally on RCCL, there is dance (ball room) music before dinner and after dinner and if you are lucky the bands can play later too ball room music. On the Navigator of the Seas this time, pre recorded music, dancefloor was too small. The big band can play jazz very well, but no ball room music, the waltz was too quick, rumba too ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

She is getting old but is still glamorous

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Navigator of the Seas

Kimbainbridge
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We did the Miami to Southampton trans Atlantic cruise april 2018. The navigator is from 2002 and there are signs of aging but this did not affect our experience. We had an internal cabin and was very small but had everything we needed. A bed, a bathroom and plenty of space to hang our clothes. The bathroom was not very clean because there was some molt on the wall where it was impossible to clean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

