Once upon a time…
I have decided to start my review with that sentence because the Crystal Serenity used to be part of a company called Crystal Cruises which was owned by Genting (a Malaysian Company). Crystal cruises ceased operations as a consequence of the financial difficulties from Genting and entered in a process of liquidation in which the ships and assets were sold to different ...
Ship was nice. Good layout. Food was good. Bar service was good except for 15th back outside deck. Entertainment was so so. Wifi was TERRIBLE. TV reception was awful. We had a few issues that went unresolved. First we were woken up by maint. workers banging on a pipe before 8a several mornings. I called to complain and guest services said it wasn’t happening. I said come to my room and hear for ...
We booked this cruise because it was going to stop a few places we hadn't been before on our way to europe. we booked a superior balcony cabin so my husband could sit and watch the ocean.
Right off the bat, we were unhappy beause the balcony had a bunker-like appearance with the metal coming up to where a railing should be. in other words, you had to stand up to see out. after 2 hours in ...
Overall the ship is in good shape, large but easy to get around once you get the hang of it Having said that, the configuration with many dead-ends and too many reflective surfaces was bewildering. I found the ship lacking in ongoing maintenance, and understaffed. Most of the crew I came across were pleasant and eager to help. However, you can tell apart those that weren’t happy or interested in ...
The MSC Divina is an older ship, but very well maintained and beautiful.
We decided to splurge on the Yacht Club on the MSC Divina. We are so glad we did. From the check in to debarkation we were treated like VIP's, but not in an uncomfortable way. Every crew member in the Yacht Club greeted us warmly each and every time we saw them and were always offering ways to make our cruise an enjoyable ...
Wow! We spent a fortune sailing in the Yacht Club. Expected it to be like Norwegian Haven or Celebrity Retreat. The service was excellent in the YC but the entertainment and staff outside of Yacht Club is horrible. I honestly think they dislike Americans (but love our $$). Worst entertainment of any cruise line I have traveled and we have been on over 40 cruises. Boring Sea days-no ...
Chose this cruise because if the ports of call. We were promised a unobstructed balcony view, we did not get that, they did not change our room, even though the ship was not full. The staff continually lie to you, they are rude and arrogant. The food was mediocre, at best. The fact that all of the meat we ate throughout our cruise was tough and dry. Nothing was prepared fresh, even the eggs were ...
We needed a transatlantic ride to the Greek Islands, where we disembarked.
Cabin care was excellent. The steward worked 24/7, which indicates low staffing.
Fixed time dining service was excellent. The wait staff were in rapid motion all evening, again low staffing.
Breakfast and lunch in the dining room was quite poor. The staff seemed to have little knowledge of American and British ...
First things first. Husband is 70, I’m 62. 68 cruises on various cruise lines. We have been sailing since the 80’s. We have been on 9 cruises since the restart. Most have been disappointing. Food quality and service has definitely gone downhill. I will say we enjoyed Celebrity, Royal and Carnival not so much. People on these cruises raved about how much they enjoyed Virgin. We were hesitant to ...
I am going to leave a very detailed review because I think people deserve to know what they are getting before they book this cruise line. We were taking a 15 day transatlantic cruise, our first time with virgin.
Embarkation: they had me book a time in the app, 2:15 was my time so I planned my day around that. I get a notification the day before that they need more time and need to push it ...