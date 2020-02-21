  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Miami to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
2370 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,370 Miami to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1st cruise since re-start from an expierenced cruiser.

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
themmm1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because CCl gave me a great deal.It was the 2nd cruise from fl. by CCL since the sutdown.I have been on about 50 cruises,mostly with CCL& the purpose of this review is not tradional,but rather to compare pre&post covid cruises.I can not comment on embarkation procedures be cause of airline delays(jet blue)I got on the ship at the last minute.I provided I do not I I my ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Disappointed

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Flacruzr
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Just got back last Sunday from an 8 day trip on the Horizon (3/15). I have cruised on 35+ cruises and this was my least favorite. Embarkation was a breeze and there was no wait. We ate in the dining room 6 nights and not once was my meal satisfactory. The entree was always over cooked and dry. The main dining room service was excellent. We at Jiji's one night and it was the best meal of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

CASINO BLUES....Bad non smoking section and rude casino boss

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
LungGuide
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I’m a player. I usually cruise for free on RCL and Norwegian; however, I paid to be on this Carnival Horizon because I like where they go, and Carnival is a fun ship. But I am so disappointed with casino. FREE DRINKS only when you are sitting at the slots or table. You can’t go to the bar and order. You must wait forever for a waiter to take and then get you drink. There is a 15 drink ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Cloud 9 Spa Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Horizon Southern Caribbean

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
jmcathome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Choice this cruise as a group trip to try a new ship. Ship was fine but not too my liking. Plenty to do . Went to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday night . Drove to Miami on Sat morning and parked at Safe Cruise parking and took a shuttle to ship. Very could parking in enclosed garage. Quick shuttle to and from the port. Arrived at ship about 1030 and went directly onto the ship after filling out a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Relaxing

Review for Carnival Horizon to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
pambecause
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

When getting to port embarkation went smoothly. Cabin was in the family harbour inside was concerned that there would be noise from children but this was a comp room so just happy to be on cruise, the noise was never a problem. The area that you can get a small meal or snack was very convenient. The staff was on top of making sure it was stocked only problem was older person on scooter was running ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Harbor Interior

Nice Cruise but Room for Improvement

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
vette1cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise on the Explorer of the Sea on 2/21/20 We cruised the Explorer of the Sea on 2/21/20 for a nine day cruise. We flew to Ft. Lauderdale and used the Royal Caribbean shuttle for Ft. Lauderdale to Miami. Our plane landed on the day of the cruise at 9 AM and after picking up our luggage we went to the RC desk down by the luggage area and was advised that the bus would be leaving at 11:30 AM ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Enjoyed the theater productions

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Debbie Diane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I wanted to cruise the ABC islands without flying to San Juan, Seen this 9 night cruise from Port of Miami at a good rate. The only thing cruising from Port of Miami is it is so busy 8 ships in when we left and returned. This was our 11th cruise, so not new to cruising. The ship is old and has only one more cruise, as of now, before it goes in dry dock for refurbishing. The crew was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Royal Caribbean did not Disappoint~

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
topmom5
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were celebrating our 30th Wedding Anniversary, which was actually 3 days ahead of the cruise launch - but still.... I had forgotten how horrific access to the Port of Miami is - even though we were parking offsite. I was swearing and vowing we were never sailing out of that POS Port again, which my HEA tells me I said last time i fought through Miami Traffic, limited access and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Great Cruise!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Islander Deb
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very nice ship. Excellent food in the buffet. Lots of variety. We had an inside room for 3 of us, including a 15-year-old teenager. Room was spacious enough for the 3 of us. Room was always very clean. I found the entertainment to be lacking compared to entertainment on Carnival. We are not into art auctions, diamond shopping, or bingo. We don't consider those to be fun activities. There were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Good solid trip if not spectacular

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
TREBELS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Explorer is headed for a much needed face lift in April 2020, so one cannot judge the ship by its current condition - this class of ship is our favorite, big enough to have all the amenities but not overly huge like the Oasis class. Sub par weather for first three days dampened the beginning of the cruise but the ABC islands are lovely and we enjoyed good weather for final ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Miami to the Southern Caribbean
Miami to the Southern Caribbean Norwegian Dawn Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Southern Caribbean Norwegian Dawn Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Southern Caribbean Carnival Breeze Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Southern Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Southern Caribbean Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Southern Caribbean Ruby Princess Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.