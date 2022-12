Review for Norwegian Star to South America

The cruise was great although the ports left a lot to be desired. I don’t understand why ncl would pick ports such as these. I loved the ship, but the ports were run down and not near anything. I took a bus into one of the towns, as soon as I got off the bus I was told by 3 local policemen it was not safe to walk around the area alone. So why would the ship bring us to such a dangerous place ?? ...