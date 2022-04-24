I am a cruiser 20+ cruises 62 year old and very easy going.
Obviously going on that many cruises, problems have occurred. I said mostly Disney and Celebrity.
Good: staff was amazingly friendly and did their best being understaffed. (Except Guest services..Will explain in bad section). Windjammer surprising ok. I am Not a buffet person but was muc better than main dining.
Specialty dining ...
The ship was nice and well kept. The crew in the dining room and cabin service did a good job. Check in was easy and quick. We had The Key option and I would definately recommend it. The serving sizes in the dining room have been reduced quite a bit most times my husband as well as other passengers around us in the dining room requested a second entree The problem we had with this cruise was the ...
Just returned from a 7 day Caribbean cruise on Breakaway, my first time on BA, second on NCL. Our cruise had 3,000 passengers. I was very apprehensive because of the many negative reviews I've read, but overall it was better than I expected.
The good:
The ship was beautiful and in great shape. It looked brand new.
Food in the MDR was good, but not great.
Six and Burn the ...
A friend booked on this cruise, so we decided to book a cruise along with them. This was our first cruise, we were told to check the final cost before the cruise. Some times you can get a refund if the cruise becomes cheaper. We spoke with someone on the phone, which took 45 min to get through and get a $180 on board credit. We assumed it was taken care of. After all, it took 45 minutes to to get ...
We’ve been cruising since 2005 with Carnival and a few different river cruises so we decided to give RC a try due to scheduling needs. This review is a comparison of past experiences against the recent one with RC.
Embarkation - I will give them a pass on this one. There was some sort of medical issue is our understanding with a passenger causing a 2-3 hour delay. Not RC’s fault however; they ...
My cruise on Explorer of the Seas on April 30, 2022 was without a doubt the worst cruise experience I have ever endured, and I have been cruising for over 30 years and I have never experienced anything quite like it. The lack of staff and poor training of the existing staff was very apparent.
I was not listed for Early Dining at 5:30 as I requested and was granted during the booking ...
This was DH and I first cruise post-restart and we were ecstatic to be back onboard a ship. The Explorer was in great condition considering her age. We did the Royal Up program and went from an inside cabin on deck 8 to Panoramic Ocean View on deck 12. We absolutely loved our cabin. We overlooked the peek-a-boo bridge and had floor to ceiling windows. Entertainment was a bit lacking, but we had ...
Freedom of the Seas;
Topics;
Boarding
Restaurants
Room
Incidentals You Have to ask for
Entertainment
Coco Cay RCL Private Island
Leaving Ship
Boarding;
We arrived at the Freedom of the Seas at about 1pm out of Miami Florida Port. Left our luggage with an attendant and entered the terminal. No masks are required. We saw a huge line but within 15 minutes we gave our ...
We have been on many lines for many years (1994 first cruise on Sovereign) Celebrity and RCCL have been our favorites. We missed cruising tremendously so booked several when things reopened. Oct 2021 Allure, Nov 2021 Independence and just now finished a 4 night on Oasis. You can look up my review on Allure and see what a great time we had. Things on this trip, not so much. We have a Princess ...
We wanted to try an oasis class ship and now we are in love! The Central Park and our balcony overlooking it was fabulous. All the shows were spectacular. The food and service was wonderful. We did the chefs table and it was so so good! 150 central was a great specialty restaurant also. The fried cheesecake was so tasty! There was so much to see and do and the bars were great with lots of tasty ...