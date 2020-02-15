"We have done all the other Oasis class ships and since it was my husbands birthday choose Symphony because it was the exact week. This was our 33rd cruise, we sail on Royal and Celebrity. First off we loved the..."Read More
We chose this cruise for the itinerary (Cozumel, Honduras, Costa Maya and Coco Cay). We had no idea what a beautiful ship we would be on. We did the ROyal up, with a minimum bid and "won" a suite. It was incredible. Amazing bathroom and balcony. The "living room" was tiny adn there were only two of us so we really didnt use it. The Lavazza coffee machine was amazing. (like amazing!)
This was a birthday present for our 14 year old granddaughter. Supposed to have been July of 2020. Due to COVID, was postponed 5 times on 5 different ships. Finally sailed on Symphony of the Seas 8/21/21.
Overall, a very good experience.
After having sailed on Princess, Carnival and the past several times on Disney, we decided to try Royal Caribbean. We decided to try out the Symphony because 1/ it has very high ratings among RC's fleet, 2/ we wanted to see what the world's biggest ship had to offer, and 3/ they ship stopped at islands we hadn't been to before - including RC's own CoCo Cay. We booked an outside balcony cabin on ...
Every time we have cruised on oasis, allure, and now symphony, we are amazed at the quality and excellence of the shows provided!
Enjoyed dinner in the coastal kitchen from jr suite catagory, but very offended and disappointed that rccl has decided to stick diamond plus cruisers in a zero view basement room!!!!! terrible reward for being loyal to royal!
I was with a tour group of about 300 people. LGBT “bears” (large and hairy men) from a tour operator named “Arno”. This was my second cruise. The first one was at Carnival Pride, with a similar but smaller group called “Daddy Cruise”. The ship was amazing and huge. Very clean and they had sanitization stations everywhere. Embarkation was quick and simple at the home port and every other one. ...
We travel with an adult cruise group. We have an excellent Travel Agent who sets us up on the newest and best ships of Royal Caribbean. We were on the Symphony last year for Super Bowl. This year we were a little skeptical because it was winter break for school age kids. We thought it was going to be wall to wall people. The Symphony can handle crowds!!!! We had absolutely no problems with ...
I just disembarked the Symphony of the seas and spent an amazing 7 nights aboard this beautiful ship.
On-board & off boarding :
The new terminal is beautiful and the process was so seamless. We were on-board in no time and off boarding was a breeze they have facial recognition software too so it’s very easy and time saving.
This is my family’s 3rd cruise with RC. We have done Oasis, Anthem and now Symphony. First THE GOOD. as usual, the dining room staff are terrific in the MDR as well as the Wydjammer. My wife has Celiac and they have treated her with so much kindness and consideration to make sure she has adequate food choices. Our waiter Marlon at table 301, allows her to pick her meals the night before so they ...
We travelled on the Symphony of the seas Feb.15-22,2020
It is a beautiful ship but not much you get for free except your room and some food.
Every fine dining is extra dollars , every drink ( pop and alcohol) is extra and any fitness class you want to take is also money,money,money.
Go to your nearest Mall. Double the price of coffee, triple the price of beverages, then add sociopathic security guards who enforce confiscatory policies by leveraging safety to take money from you.
