The ship is beautiful and the food at the specialty restaurants was interesting and delicious. Be sure to book early! The waitstaff catered to our every need. The "adult" pool is a bit too small for the size of the...
The embarkation process to get on the ship was great, very fast and efficient. The disembarkation process was ridiculous and unorganized, some workers would split the main line into lines only to get to a bottle neck where they merged the two back together which took so much longer. We ate at 3 specialty dining locations (cagneys steak, le bistro and teppanyaki), le bistro and teppanyaki were ...
This was the 19th cruise for my wife and I, and out third for NCL. Previously, we sailed on the Escape and Pride of America. As we live in the Central Florida area, we did not fly or stay at a hotel before joining the Breakaway. We sailed with family (all adults) and a family friend, who was new to cruising.
I hate to start on a bad note, but embarkation was a mess. It took over an hour to ...
We chose this cruise because it was the only cruise that was perfectly aligned with our departure and arrival needs, and the Breakaway is a ship I have wanted to check out! While the majority of this review is good, there are some negative parts too and I will share it all!
I'll break down the review into parts so you can quickly find what you need:
EMBARKATION:
We arrived in Miami the ...
This was a pre-Thanksgiving cruise with family and having been on a numver of cruises before, but never with NCL, I have to say the experience truly gave everyone in our party a mixed bag.
Some of the good:
- Stateroom Attendant. Her attentiveness throughout the week was top notch quality and top notch customer service. We had several incidents with our room: TV remote stopped working, TV ...
First let me say we love cruising and although we didn't like this Norwegian cruise as much as our experiences with Carnival, we did still enjoy it. We've always cruised on Carnival so yes we're a little partial to them but as I mentioned we love cruising and this one was a free offer from work so we decided to take it to see what another cruise line was like. It's obvious to me after reading many ...
This was my 5th cruise but first time with Norwegian. It was not very enjoyable. The ship was absolutely packed and there was not enough staff to accommodate. Sometimes we had to wait 30 minutes for a drink. The shows that were ‘complimentary’ were all sold out. That’s another thing, on other cruise line’s once you’re on the ship, you’re entitled to all the entertainment and most of the bars ...
I wanted to visit Costa Costa Maya and Belize. I was looking forward to see the Ruinas Mayas. We had a wonderful cruise and we feel to not enough time to see and enjoyed all the activities that the ship offer to the cruisers. from the weather to the food, drinks, music and service everything was great. The cabin was clean and very comfortable like in my previous cruises. The staff is very ...
I cruised out of Miami to Belize and Costa Maya. The buffet food on this ship was poor. Little selection for non meat eaters, and what vegetables they had were overcooked. Specialty dining portions were ridiculously small.
Entertainment was average, although the band on Deck 15 was very good.
Service- Staff in general were pleasant. My room steward was overly cheerful, however was not ...
The good: we loved the Breakaway. The shows were great, and the live music was the best we have ever experienced. Ship was clean, and the service was excellent for the most part. When you factor in Norwegian’s drink package that was included even with an inside stateroom, the bang for your buck is amazing.
The not as good: the bartenders were usually overwhelmed on such a large boat. They ...
We thought Norwegian would be a cut above our typical Carnival cruise. We are all over 40, and seasoned travelers. We were sadly disappointed. The food was awful, I mean awful. I mean all of it was either bland, burnt or undercooked in ever place we dined. Carnival has MUCH better food! The only good food was at the Japanese Hibachi restaurant. The bar drinks were watered down and the lines ...