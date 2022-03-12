  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC Miami Cruise Reviews

Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
3030 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,030 MSC Miami Cruise Reviews

Don't do it.

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
skinnerrick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had a really nice conversation about why can't the bar make a rum punch or a mud slide. I discussed why guests, me included get sent to the wrong place. I explained that after being in line for 20 minutes, I would be sent somewhere else. Yesterday I needed cash to leave tips--there is no way to get cash??? Nope! I've never seen such folly. Staff are skilled in debate--"No Sir, they did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Really???????????

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
skinnerrick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a beautiful Ship. My Cruise started by telling the Guest Services Supervisor "I have been in line for 15 minutes, quite sure, this is not where to get a wrist band. He replied "No, you were sent to Deck 5." Prior to that I listened to them argue with the guy in front of me and realized why. I proceeded to Jewelry as sent, who sent me to the Hub. There, the same guy was demanding a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Caribbean dreams

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ocean-dweller
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

we have just come back from a 2 week cruise on the MSC SEASHORE. 02/04/2022 Apart from the drama of the fire alarm going off just as we got to the embarkation desk ( MSC really need to get the roof in place to allow for some shade if this happens again). The whole process was quick and easy and we were ready to go...... Our Cabin,,,,,we were not disappointed , our room attendant was Mark ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Fun new ship -- really good food choices -- wonderful service

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
NeedToVacation
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this ship because it is relatively new, and wanted to see what it had. The itinerary changed a little before we cruised, but we still LOVED the ports! We ended up going to Nassau, San Juan, Puerto Plata, and Ocean Cay. The kids water area, Pirates Cove, was our favorite!! The water slides were a blast -- especially the one where you sit on a double tube!! We went multiple times each ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Many many misses…a few hits

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
Rgreto1980
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Saw this cruise advertised for a pretty cheap Nassau and Ocean Cay 4 night trip. All in all with excursions, drink package and room upgrade we were in for about $1400. Right off the bat not the best deal looking back on it. The issues started with joining Voyager Club…to this day and after multiple calls, emails and speaking to the ship my Voyager Club is still not active, they keep sending ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Traveled with children

Great Cruise ship is spotless and the crew were very helpful and friendly

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Back Woods Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The price for the cruise and the fact that it stopped at ocean cay were the main reasons for selecting this cruise. The embarkation was a breeze. Arrived at the cruise terminal 11:15 and was on the ship eating in the buffet 11:45. The food in the buffet was good even the deserts had flavor. This is a 5600 passenger ship. This cruise had 1700 passengers and there were plenty of crew to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

First MSC Cruise and not Disappointed

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
bkoxen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Prior to our trip I read lots of reviews. People often write reviews because they had a really bad experience or a really good experience. We wanted to share with you what worked for us in hopes that maybe it will enhance your trip. Keep in mind, week prior was 3,000 aboard, we were at 1700 and the week following is now at 2,000. We cruised March 26, Western Caribbean. Embarkation – MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Mostly Good

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kroberts0525
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have cruised Carnival, RC and Holland before but decided to try MSC this time. Was just a mother and son (teenager) trip. We agreed that this was the most beautiful ship we have ever been on and the beauty was easy to appreciate since we only had 3400 passengers on board. Our balcony stateroom was fine with a "Ninja" cabin steward. We liked the international mix of guests and upbeat staff. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with children

Seashore Spring Break Cruise

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
fish_guru
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our 4th MSC cruise. This was the second time we have been in the Yacht Club (YC). Overall we had a great time. SHIP: The ship is absolutely gorgeous and was kept very clean by the staff. It's the type of ship where you can go into the same lounge or area and notice something new every time. The attention to detail was evident. The ship is new so I had high expectations and I hope ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Grand Suite

Traveled with children

No mixed drinks served on buffet deck

Review for MSC Seashore to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ptk45mango
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 5th cruise since October. All the lines were lacking in food and service post Covid. This ship is the worst by far. From the long and unorganized check in process. To the bad service. The elevators are terrible. You choose your floor before getting on the elevator and the just wait and wait. Every bar you go to you have to wait for your drink, up to 20 minutes. For two nights ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Miami
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Miami Cruise Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Miami Cruise Reviews
Virgin Voyages Miami Cruise Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Miami Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Miami Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Miami Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.