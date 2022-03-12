I had a really nice conversation about why can't the bar make a rum punch or a mud slide. I discussed why guests, me included get sent to the wrong place. I explained that after being in line for 20 minutes, I would be sent somewhere else. Yesterday I needed cash to leave tips--there is no way to get cash??? Nope! I've never seen such folly. Staff are skilled in debate--"No Sir, they did not ...
This is a beautiful Ship. My Cruise started by telling the Guest Services Supervisor "I have been in line for 15 minutes, quite sure, this is not where to get a wrist band.
He replied "No, you were sent to Deck 5."
Prior to that I listened to them argue with the guy in front of me and realized why. I proceeded to Jewelry as sent, who sent me to the Hub. There, the same guy was demanding a ...
we have just come back from a 2 week cruise on the MSC SEASHORE. 02/04/2022
Apart from the drama of the fire alarm going off just as we got to the embarkation desk ( MSC really need to get the roof in place to allow for some shade if this happens again).
The whole process was quick and easy and we were ready to go......
Our Cabin,,,,,we were not disappointed , our room attendant was Mark ...
We chose this ship because it is relatively new, and wanted to see what it had. The itinerary changed a little before we cruised, but we still LOVED the ports! We ended up going to Nassau, San Juan, Puerto Plata, and Ocean Cay.
The kids water area, Pirates Cove, was our favorite!! The water slides were a blast -- especially the one where you sit on a double tube!! We went multiple times each ...
Saw this cruise advertised for a pretty cheap Nassau and Ocean Cay 4 night trip. All in all with excursions, drink package and room upgrade we were in for about $1400. Right off the bat not the best deal looking back on it. The issues started with joining Voyager Club…to this day and after multiple calls, emails and speaking to the ship my Voyager Club is still not active, they keep sending ...
The price for the cruise and the fact that it stopped at ocean cay were the main reasons for selecting this cruise.
The embarkation was a breeze. Arrived at the cruise terminal 11:15 and was on the ship eating in the buffet 11:45. The food in the buffet was good even the deserts had flavor.
This is a 5600 passenger ship. This cruise had 1700 passengers and there were plenty of crew to ...
Prior to our trip I read lots of reviews. People often write reviews because they had a really bad experience or a really good experience. We wanted to share with you what worked for us in hopes that maybe it will enhance your trip. Keep in mind, week prior was 3,000 aboard, we were at 1700 and the week following is now at 2,000. We cruised March 26, Western Caribbean.
Embarkation – MSC ...
We have cruised Carnival, RC and Holland before but decided to try MSC this time. Was just a mother and son (teenager) trip. We agreed that this was the most beautiful ship we have ever been on and the beauty was easy to appreciate since we only had 3400 passengers on board. Our balcony stateroom was fine with a "Ninja" cabin steward. We liked the international mix of guests and upbeat staff. The ...
This was our 4th MSC cruise. This was the second time we have been in the Yacht Club (YC).
Overall we had a great time.
SHIP: The ship is absolutely gorgeous and was kept very clean by the staff. It's the type of ship where you can go into the same lounge or area and notice something new every time. The attention to detail was evident. The ship is new so I had high expectations and I hope ...
This is our 5th cruise since October. All the lines were lacking in food and service post Covid.
This ship is the worst by far. From the long and unorganized check in process. To the bad service.
The elevators are terrible. You choose your floor before getting on the elevator and the just wait and wait. Every bar you go to you have to wait for your drink, up to 20 minutes. For two nights ...