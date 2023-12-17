  • Newsletter
Miami to Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
11,286 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11,286 Miami to Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

4.5 stars if they would let me give it

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

Mark Hirsch
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall great experience, friendly staff, amazing food, fun entertainment, exiting excursions. The cabin was very nice, clean and comfortable. Beautiful restaurants and incredible service. On the downside the Virgin app needs work. Different information shown on the app when you are not connected to the ships WiFi, which caused some confusion and made us miss our excursion in Bimini. The spa ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Still paying Royal prices but it’s no longer the same Royal experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

canesinfla
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around. Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Disappointment!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

Digifutravel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This year we decided to take a Christmas cruise with our family and Oasis of the Seas seemed a good choice, but what a let down! As a diamond member I've cruised more than 15 times with RCL and never expected this regression, it seemed a Carnival Cruise but more expensive. At dinner you could barely move between tables since the ship had more than 6700 passengers and tables were added to fit all ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Nice ship, lack good service

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

Joseph Sche
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The ship is Beautiful, the internet is the best you can find in the middle of the sea. However, the service is not as good as the ship - the service is variable depending on who is serving you - we had problems with the AC and it took two days of calling to get it fixed - the gym is nice but … it opens late in the morning, it’s not 24 hours are in most cruises I have been , this created ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

A Holiday cruise on the MSC Magnifica

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

sailkrafts
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have done a Christmas cruise on Carnival and RCCL, so we thought we would give it a try on MSC as well. We have been on four other MSC ships (Seaside, Seashore, Meravigilia and Divina). Pre-Cruise We flew in to FLL and stayed at the Wyndham Gardens the night before. The hotel had a shuttle that picked us up. options for food was a small restaurant area in the hotel, or a restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

A great new line, challenging, high end and enjoyable

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

bradders
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were excited to join this new ship and Line for a cruise around the Caribbean. The price was competitive and on paper, the offering of a very high standard. In summary, the standards were met and we had a fantastic trip. Of course there are always some things that a line does better and some things that are done worse, and this was also also true for Explorer 1. Our cabin was nicely ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Celebrity = Disappointment

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Celebrity Summit

CruiseNovice23
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I took my first cruise with Celebrity, sold on their marketing that they provide a more upscale experience. One word can describe my experience: disappointment. Things started the wrong way right with embarkation, when my parents in law visiting us from abroad were denied entry initially, for not having with them EVUS documents. Apparently that's a website registration prior to flying to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Awful

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Conquest

bsb2023
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Got off of the ship in Cozumel yesterday and flew home. Cruise from hell. There wasn’t a single quiet place to chill. Constant thumping music, and very wild crowd, and unattended kids everywhere. My stepson was punched and held underwater in one of the hot tubs right in front of us. We had to pull him out and contact security. They seemed so short staffed and what staff was there wouldn’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

11 Day Christmas cruise 2023

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Divina

Teddy Fresh
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

First off. This is our first cruise together and my first cruise period. I am writing this 9 days into our 11 day Christmas cruise. Cabin: We purchased a inner cabin on level 10 near the front of the ship. For what we paid, it has been pleasant. Pillows are good. Bed a bit hard. Sounds travels from nearby cabins. Bathroom is adjustable shower door for greater space in the lui. Lots ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

MSC Could Almost be Great with a Little Effort -

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Divina

bonvoyage4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Sailing MSC makes you realize how some other lines really get it right. And what it's like when done wrong. The itinerary decided this try, and my brother in law sailed this very ship March 2023 for a short jaunt to ensure it was a good choice. He had a great 5 day Caribbean cruise so we were excited to try MSC for the first time on a special Christmas cruise. SUMMARY: I hope your family ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

