RIPPED OFF AND HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED, DO NOT CRUISE

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Insignia

Alex A
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Do not i repeat, do not book an norwegian/oceana cruise. You have been warned we are on the around the world cruise currently. the cruise is 196 days from miami florida to new york. It is utterly a complete disappoint. If i was to write every disappointment, we have experienced up to now it would be 10 pages. We are going to try to condense it. First, they advertises the best cuisine at sea. That ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

The ship provided the minimum required. Compared to preCOVID cruises it appears cost cutting was the most important part of the ships operation.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Rhapsody of the Seas

skua
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

We needed a transatlantic ride to the Greek Islands, where we disembarked. Cabin care was excellent. The steward worked 24/7, which indicates low staffing. Fixed time dining service was excellent. The wait staff were in rapid motion all evening, again low staffing. Breakfast and lunch in the dining room was quite poor. The staff seemed to have little knowledge of American and British ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

First Transatlantic Trip....peaceful and serene

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

jakethesnake55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Even though we had not been on the ship in three years due to the pandemic, very little had changed. Some of our favorite maitre'd's and servers had moved on to the Splendor as promotions or at their request. Service is still spectacular. Not a cruise for singles. It is an older crowd and most folks are married or coupled. Guests from across the globe made this an interesting experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Disappointing

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Insignia

dive4pam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a crossing that lasted 23 days. We chose it largely for the ports. Unfortunately we were closed out of several due to Covid or weather. I understand weather as a reason for not docking, but I don't get the poor transparency. We all had to jump through the Bermuda protocol hoops prior to embarkation but then we didn't go there- likely due to folks not understanding the protocols. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Top notch experience

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Divina

Keithlampkin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be. From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Average Cruise

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Divina

potsie57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise at full price over a year ago. We wanted to try MSC, I had read all the reviews and decided to go with an open mind. First off the ship is beautiful and very clean, the only think we didn't care for is the chopped up layout. The staff at customer service desk were unfriendly like other reviewers have stated. The lack of communication as to what was going on was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Under the circumstances hard to give a fair review

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Divina

Joenut
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise. The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza. Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Jewel Not a Diamond.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

Fast Alongside
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have been on two other transatlantic crossings, both of them on the Brilliance. I expected a similar experience on the Jewel, as it is also a Radiance class ship, like the Brilliance. However there was no comparison. On the Brilliance you knew you were in for a special cruise right from the time you boarded and were greeted and served champagne. Not so on this ship. On the Brilliance ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Disappointing.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

Gulfislander
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 5th repositioning cruise with RC and did not compare very well with the others.We have noticed a gradual decline in quality over the last decade. Embarkation was much slower than usual and seemed very disorganized.Signage at the terminal was poor and we had a hard time finding the right assembly point.The security man who checked our bags was rude. All the crew members were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Transatlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

Jasukkie
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first Transatlantic cruise and I'm so glad we chose this sailing. The weather was ideal and we only hit what could be considered rough water on our last sea day in the Mediterranean. There were many positives and some negatives and some of them may be deal breakers for some people so I will do my best to describe them. Embarkation in Miami: surprisingly slow. The security scan part ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

