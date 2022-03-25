  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Miami Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.9
10842 reviews

1-10 of 10,843 Miami Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Caribbean Cruise on the Jewel

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Fast Alongside
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This trip consisted of two six night cruises back to back. The fist one did Costa Maya, Cozumel and Bimini. The second was the same except Nassau was substituted for Bimini. We had not been to Bimini so this was a treat as we have been to most ports of call in the Caribbean many times. It would be good to go there again and take a taxi into the town rather than going around to the various ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Stench ruined everything

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas

User Avatar
WeirdoWolfie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose Celebrity because I had always heard how wonderful they were and we were looking for a quick getaway. The moment we entered our cabin we noticed a horrible odor coming from the bathroom. We assumed it would subside, but it did not. It literally made us sick to our stomachs. We thought about changing to another stateroom, but I smelled the same odor in one of the public restrooms as well and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Will never travel RCL again!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Golfeline
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I would rather get a root canal then travel on this ship ever again or in fact any Royal ship. I felt it was worse than Carnival. Low budget with rude families that thought they were home in the ship's lounges - barefoot! No following the dress of the evening: Formal meant hats, shorts, no collared shirts and sneakers!!! No one said a word to these people from RCL! THIS WAS THE WORSE 6 DAY ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Cruising Now

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
erlyvon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On Summit in Cozumel now with 1 sea day to go. Summit is a beutiful ship with à great crew. Haven't passed a crew member who hasn't given a friendly greeting. Crew members are constantly cleaning and keeping the ship spotless. Used towels, glasses, dishes, beverage containers are picked up quickly by crew members. Pools and hot tubs are kept clean and sparkling. Food and service in Blu and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Sunset Veranda

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruiser61262
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my third time on the Summit and first Celebrity Cruise in three years. I love the size of the Summit and I love that it does not have all the bells and whistles of the bigger ships. Most of the people you talk to on Summit have the same opinion and seem to be of a like mind. If you are looking for that, this is definitely not the cruise for you. We had the all inclusive package and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Easter Bunny and Family Fun!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Querencia
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my 4th Royal Caribbean Cruise but, my first with kids. I have only cruised with Royal Caribbean and have sailed on the Sovereign of the Seas (Sovereign Class Retired), Enchantment (Vision Class), and now the Jewel of the Seas (Radiance-class). The Jewel is a Radiance-class cruise ship and holds about 2500 passengers. This was my first cruise since 2015. We traveled to Miami to board ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Many many misses…a few hits

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
Rgreto1980
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Saw this cruise advertised for a pretty cheap Nassau and Ocean Cay 4 night trip. All in all with excursions, drink package and room upgrade we were in for about $1400. Right off the bat not the best deal looking back on it. The issues started with joining Voyager Club…to this day and after multiple calls, emails and speaking to the ship my Voyager Club is still not active, they keep sending ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Interior

Traveled with children

Need Better Mobility Accesd at Piers

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
teachrsg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was one of Royal's smaller ships. My husband and I are elderly and didn't feel that we would be able to navigate a mega ship. Everything on the ship was great. Our only complaint deals with transportation on the piers. Since we are both mobility challenged (not requiring wheelchairs) we found it almost impossible to navigate the piers. Royal should provide ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Very Enjoyable

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
spotsadog
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise at the last minute as I was suddenly given a week off. We were on a balcony on the deck eight, mid-ship. Some things about the cruise were due to Oh Fortuna such as calm seas, perfect and not humid weather and aside from a two hour delay leaving Antigua due to a passenger sustaining a broken ankle, all ran smoothly. The ship is very well laid out. There are eight ...
Sail Date: March 2022

First Transatlantic Trip....peaceful and serene

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jakethesnake55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Even though we had not been on the ship in three years due to the pandemic, very little had changed. Some of our favorite maitre'd's and servers had moved on to the Splendor as promotions or at their request. Service is still spectacular. Not a cruise for singles. It is an older crowd and most folks are married or coupled. Guests from across the globe made this an interesting experience. ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

