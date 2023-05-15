  • Newsletter
Miami to France Cruise Reviews

3.6
462 reviews

1-10 of 462 Miami to France Cruise Reviews

Amazing Experience on the Crystal Serenity

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

Rick505
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Rick505, We are overjoyed to hear about your experience aboard the Serenity! At Crystal, we strive to surpass your expectations and show you the remarkable service you deserve. From our...

Sail Date: December 2023

What has happened to Oceania?

Review for a South America Cruise on Sirena

ael123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Oceania has always been my favorite cruise line. The last two cruises have changed my mind. I traveled on Insignia in August and Sirena in November. On both cruises I missed what I had become accustomed to on Oceania which was tremendous food, attentive service and kindness/concern from the officers and staff. What I saw recently are over stressed workers who are stretched very thin, a decline in ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

More was wrong than right. Shocking!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

PTMiami
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was billed by Seabourn as an "ultra-luxury" small cruise/expedition ship experience. I was SO DISAPPOINTED! All my friends know I LOVE to scuba dive and snorkel, and Seabourn promised both on their website for this cruise. They even had a bonus: two submarines would take us on underwater journeys. I was going to be in heaven -- or so I thought. Instead, this ship cancelled almost all its ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Beautiful Ship - Some Flaws in Design & Operations

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

cruise44
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

The Seabourn Pursuit was on a reposition cruise from Miami to Barbados, before heading on to the Amazon and eventually Antarctica. Since the ports were typical Caribbean, and the ship was in non expedition mode, I will focus on the ship itself. Pros: -The Ship: impressive sleek design, Seabourn really took a step forward with many elements. -Lounges: Ship was very spacious, never felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

No is their favorite word

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

halofan02
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Ship was nice. Good layout. Food was good. Bar service was good except for 15th back outside deck. Entertainment was so so. Wifi was TERRIBLE. TV reception was awful. We had a few issues that went unresolved. First we were woken up by maint. workers banging on a pipe before 8a several mornings. I called to complain and guest services said it wasn’t happening. I said come to my room and hear for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

The cruise from hell

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

Manxmeanderer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise because it was going to stop a few places we hadn't been before on our way to europe. we booked a superior balcony cabin so my husband could sit and watch the ocean. Right off the bat, we were unhappy beause the balcony had a bunker-like appearance with the metal coming up to where a railing should be. in other words, you had to stand up to see out. after 2 hours in ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Best Cruise Ever

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

HBBro
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The MSC Divina is an older ship, but very well maintained and beautiful. We decided to splurge on the Yacht Club on the MSC Divina. We are so glad we did. From the check in to debarkation we were treated like VIP's, but not in an uncomfortable way. Every crew member in the Yacht Club greeted us warmly each and every time we saw them and were always offering ways to make our cruise an enjoyable ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

MSC Duivina Needs Improvement

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

victor907
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall the ship is in good shape, large but easy to get around once you get the hang of it Having said that, the configuration with many dead-ends and too many reflective surfaces was bewildering. I found the ship lacking in ongoing maintenance, and understaffed. Most of the crew I came across were pleasant and eager to help. However, you can tell apart those that weren’t happy or interested in ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Try Another Cruise Line

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Divina

mmtluv2cruz
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Wow! We spent a fortune sailing in the Yacht Club. Expected it to be like Norwegian Haven or Celebrity Retreat. The service was excellent in the YC but the entertainment and staff outside of Yacht Club is horrible. I honestly think they dislike Americans (but love our $$). Worst entertainment of any cruise line I have traveled and we have been on over 40 cruises. Boring Sea days-no ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Low Quality Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

Notmyrealname2022
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise because if the ports of call. We were promised a unobstructed balcony view, we did not get that, they did not change our room, even though the ship was not full. The staff continually lie to you, they are rude and arrogant. The food was mediocre, at best. The fact that all of the meat we ate throughout our cruise was tough and dry. Nothing was prepared fresh, even the eggs were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

