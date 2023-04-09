Do not i repeat, do not book an norwegian/oceana cruise. You have been warned we are on the around the world cruise currently. the cruise is 196 days from miami florida to new york. It is utterly a complete disappoint. If i was to write every disappointment, we have experienced up to now it would be 10 pages. We are going to try to condense it. First, they advertises the best cuisine at sea. That ...
First things first. Husband is 70, I’m 62. 68 cruises on various cruise lines. We have been sailing since the 80’s. We have been on 9 cruises since the restart. Most have been disappointing. Food quality and service has definitely gone downhill. I will say we enjoyed Celebrity, Royal and Carnival not so much. People on these cruises raved about how much they enjoyed Virgin. We were hesitant to ...
I am going to leave a very detailed review because I think people deserve to know what they are getting before they book this cruise line. We were taking a 15 day transatlantic cruise, our first time with virgin.
Embarkation: they had me book a time in the app, 2:15 was my time so I planned my day around that. I get a notification the day before that they need more time and need to push it ...
After taking our first Virgin Voyages cruise, we recommend it. We took the Valiant Lady on a 15 day cruise from Miami to Barcelona. We usually cruise on Princess and Celebrity. On boarding we were greeted by a female crew member in a skimpy red dress and another in a red sequined gown, who personified the line's hip attitude. The ship has a tattoo parlor. Bingo is led by a drag queen. They ...
I am currently voyaging on the Valiant Lady’s transatlantic crossing to Barcelona. It’s a comfortable, stylish ship. The food, as you may have heard, is in fact very good. The staff is kind and considerate. My cabin is comfortable. The problem is the promise of “free exercise classes” and “great shows”. The venues for both of these is so small, and there are so few of them offered daily, that ...
2nd Virgin cruise, 1st last year in Rockstar quarters, 2nd now on a transatlantic inside cabin. I’ve read a lot of reviews reference the ship, crew, facilities and entertainment and to be honest all of them make valid points. Objectively there are a lot of plus points, subjectively it’s about whether the product suits you as an individual. We didn’t like the incessant EDM (electronic dance music) ...
My wife and I were celebrating our 39th wedding anniversary and decided to do a TransAtlantic Cruise with Virgin Voyages out of Miami to Barcelona. In addition to that cruise, we decided to stay on board for the 7-day Mediterranean cruise. We heard nothing but good things about Virgin Voyages so we decided to go all in on this back-to-back cruise experience. We are experienced cruisers with over ...
We have sailed on Celebrity several times, and this was our third TransAtlantic cruise. We selected this particular ship and sailing for the ports of call. We have wanted to see different parts of the British Isles, and wanted to finish the cruise in the U.K. so we could stay in London for the Coronation.
BOTTOM LINE: If you want to skip to the high-level overview, this was an EXCELLENT cruise. ...
This was our 4th Celebrity cruise (29th overall for me, 30th overall for my husband) - we'd previously sailed on Equinox (sister ship), Constellation, and Apex. We had cancelled a Bermuda cruise on Celebrity Summit in June 2022, so this cruise was what we rebooked instead. We had never done a Transatlantic cruise and all of the port stops were new for us.
It's been three years since we cruised since Covid shut down and Crystal bankruptcy (Our go to Cruise line in the past). In an effort to find a replacement we booked three segments starting April 9 and ending May 19 in Dover. The Seabourn Ovation is a beautiful newer ship with generous rooms sizes and furnishings. We had high expectations at the beginning of the cruise and learned quickly ...