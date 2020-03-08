  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Miami to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
27100 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 27,100 Miami to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Something for all...

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Oconnor
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience.. We were traveling ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Last Cruise Before Pandemic

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

User Avatar
twinsmama77
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market. With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway! We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Worst experience of 3 with NCL

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

User Avatar
Ckutch
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negatives: Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned! The balcony staterooms have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rlkleynen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Excellent ship and phenomenal entertainment staff

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rnweide
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Armonia and the Coronavirus

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Trekkie217
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC. We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \ We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

First time on MSC Arrmonia

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
peter lockwood
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first time with MSC. Arrmonia is a nice mid size ship with enough going on to fill our evenings. The ship was very very clean we did not catch the COVID-19 bug Food ... we was on the first sitting for our evening meal. The food was just ok nothing to rave about. The buffet dinner was better also the pizza was nice a great snack of tea when we did not fancy the menu. Cabin .. we was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

First Cruise - Good dinner, entertainment hit or miss, cigarette smoke horrible

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
LAM13
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection. Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

OVERRUN SPRING BREAKERS

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
kaysha2004
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

