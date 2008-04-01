Review for Norwegian Jewel to Europe - British Isles & Western

"Samuel Johnson said when a man is tired of London he is tired of life as there is in London all that life can afford" I say "Someone who does not enjoy cruising should simply be buried at sea. Dave and I had our honeymoon on the Jewel in 2006 and when we saw the itinerary for this spring - we booked a back to back cruise. We boarded in Miami on April 20th - did the Transatlantic and then stayed ...