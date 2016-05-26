Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

My Sisters and I had a wonderful time on the Splendor, We loved Bermuda, and all of the tours that we took. It was warm over there but we enjoyed ourselves, the people were friendly and the service was great. We missed the meet & greet, we did not get the final information on where to meet, but we met some wonderful people on board. We enjoyed t;he ports of call, and look forward to our next ...