  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Miami to Bermuda Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
42 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 42 Miami to Bermuda Cruise Reviews

Not Up To Regent Standards

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Bermuda

User Avatar
jphectus
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Incredibly disappointed with this cruise (May '22 Miami to Montreal). Way too many issues to pay the kind of premium price that Regent commands and significantly below what they claim is a "luxury cruise experience!!!". Start with the disaster at embarkation: Arrived as requested to find about 200+ cruisers standing in line in oppressive heat with only two stations processing people. There were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Master Suite

Round Trip Miami

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Bermuda

User Avatar
ucf~grad
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary allowing us to travel to Bermuda from Florida on the ship was our deciding factor to celebrate our 44th anniversary. We cruised on the Navigator for our 30th anniversary and did not want to miss out on this last trip to Bermuda. The ship was beautiful, having been refurbished last year, and was better than our expectations. Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth and easy. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

First cruise

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Bermuda

User Avatar
Missymssy
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was my very first time cruising, so i didn't know what to expect. I am 49, and I took my 19 year old niece. Obviosly youngest on Regent. While we enjoyed dressing up for dinner a few times, we didn't like feeling obligated to. Well, if you want to leave cabin that is... We had the first night at hotel in Miami. That was extremely disorganized. Even though Regent knew of an embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

After initial problems a great cruise

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Bermuda

User Avatar
teamflames
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Our friends found a great deal for RSS 25th Anniversary cruise and so we jumped at the chance to join them and try our first luxury cruise (previously sailed with Celebrity, HAL and NCL). It started well with an upgrade to a balcony suite. Embarkation was smooth although they did not have our cards and had to escort us to Guest Services which was unusual. The ship has been recently remodelled ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great drinkers curise

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bermuda

User Avatar
buck0529
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great value for the drinkers. When I booked I did not know it was all inclusive. Mostly, people were responsible but there are always a few. We kept running into these two drunks who insulted just about everybody (including my wife twice) on board and ruined two nights dinner. In my drinking days I would have loved this cruise as a senior not so much. Tendering was difficult because the tenders ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Splendor 9 Day Bermuda Journey May 2016

Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

User Avatar
SonOfSailor
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on the Carnival Journeys 9 Day Cruise on the Splendor. We sailed from Miami to Bermuda, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic North Shore). We had a great time! We had a total of 10 in our group. Some of us drove, and some flew into Miami. I was in a group that drove down from Atlanta. We stopped over in Tampa the night before. We got up and headed toward Miami in the early ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Carnival needs to get it together; too short staffed.

Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

User Avatar
cinderella5272000
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our second cruise on Carnival, we sailed last year same time on the Glory and couldn't say enough good things about that ship, that is why we booked again with Carnival. We were seriously disappointed with our cruise this time around. ROOM: Room was great location, a balcony on Deck 7 and no rooms across the hall, very quiet. I was not extremely satisfied with the cleanliness of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Sister Trip

Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

User Avatar
peppie012
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My Sisters and I had a wonderful time on the Splendor, We loved Bermuda, and all of the tours that we took. It was warm over there but we enjoyed ourselves, the people were friendly and the service was great. We missed the meet & greet, we did not get the final information on where to meet, but we met some wonderful people on board. We enjoyed t;he ports of call, and look forward to our next ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Very Good

Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

User Avatar
dipak815@aol.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First of all let's talk about good things.This cruise has everything you expect in a cruise. Irtinirery was excellent normally you do not see Bermuda Cruise from Miami and normally it's only Bermuda but in this cruise there were Three ports Grand Turk and Aber Cove(Dominican Republic).Service was excellent all the staff were outstanding.The best thing was that they had Indian Food Buffet for lunch ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Traveled with children

Thru Bermuda Triangle, but don't come find me.

Review for Carnival Splendor to Bermuda

User Avatar
Crimes13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was planned because of the port of Bermuda. However it should have been scheduled for a different day as Bermuda stores were closed the first day there. We toured the island and took a sunset sail that evening. It is a beautiful Island. The other ports of call were also nice. A lot more affordable. The entertainment on the ship was fantastic. We had shows almost every night. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Miami to Bermuda
Miami to Bermuda Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews
Miami to Bermuda Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews
Miami to Bermuda Carnival Splendor Cruise Reviews
Miami to Bermuda Seven Seas Navigator Cruise Reviews
Miami to Bermuda MSC Divina Cruise Reviews
Miami to Bermuda Regatta Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.