Incredibly disappointed with this cruise (May '22 Miami to Montreal). Way too many issues to pay the kind of premium price that Regent commands and significantly below what they claim is a "luxury cruise experience!!!".
Start with the disaster at embarkation: Arrived as requested to find about 200+ cruisers standing in line in oppressive heat with only two stations processing people. There were ...
The itinerary allowing us to travel to Bermuda from Florida on the ship was our deciding factor to celebrate our 44th anniversary. We cruised on the Navigator for our 30th anniversary and did not want to miss out on this last trip to Bermuda. The ship was beautiful, having been refurbished last year, and was better than our expectations.
Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth and easy. ...
This was my very first time cruising, so i didn't know what to expect. I am 49, and I took my 19 year old niece. Obviosly youngest on Regent. While we enjoyed dressing up for dinner a few times, we didn't like feeling obligated to. Well, if you want to leave cabin that is...
We had the first night at hotel in Miami. That was extremely disorganized. Even though Regent knew of an embarkation ...
Our friends found a great deal for RSS 25th Anniversary cruise and so we jumped at the chance to join them and try our first luxury cruise (previously sailed with Celebrity, HAL and NCL). It started well with an upgrade to a balcony suite. Embarkation was smooth although they did not have our cards and had to escort us to Guest Services which was unusual.
The ship has been recently remodelled ...
Great value for the drinkers. When I booked I did not know it was all inclusive. Mostly, people were responsible but there are always a few. We kept running into these two drunks who insulted just about everybody (including my wife twice) on board and ruined two nights dinner. In my drinking days I would have loved this cruise as a senior not so much. Tendering was difficult because the tenders ...
We sailed on the Carnival Journeys 9 Day Cruise on the Splendor. We sailed from Miami to Bermuda, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic North Shore). We had a great time!
We had a total of 10 in our group. Some of us drove, and some flew into Miami. I was in a group that drove down from Atlanta. We stopped over in Tampa the night before. We got up and headed toward Miami in the early ...
This was our second cruise on Carnival, we sailed last year same time on the Glory and couldn't say enough good things about that ship, that is why we booked again with Carnival. We were seriously disappointed with our cruise this time around.
ROOM: Room was great location, a balcony on Deck 7 and no rooms across the hall, very quiet. I was not extremely satisfied with the cleanliness of the ...
My Sisters and I had a wonderful time on the Splendor, We loved Bermuda, and all of the tours that we took. It was warm over there but we enjoyed ourselves, the people were friendly and the service was great. We missed the meet & greet, we did not get the final information on where to meet, but we met some wonderful people on board. We enjoyed t;he ports of call, and look forward to our next ...
First of all let's talk about good things.This cruise has everything you expect in a cruise. Irtinirery was excellent normally you do not see Bermuda Cruise from Miami and normally it's only Bermuda but in this cruise there were Three ports Grand Turk and Aber Cove(Dominican Republic).Service was excellent all the staff were outstanding.The best thing was that they had Indian Food Buffet for lunch ...
This cruise was planned because of the port of Bermuda. However it should have been scheduled for a different day as Bermuda stores were closed the first day there. We toured the island and took a sunset sail that evening. It is a beautiful Island. The other ports of call were also nice. A lot more affordable.
The entertainment on the ship was fantastic. We had shows almost every night. ...