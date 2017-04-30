Do not i repeat, do not book an norwegian/oceana cruise. You have been warned we are on the around the world cruise currently. the cruise is 196 days from miami florida to new york. It is utterly a complete disappoint. If i was to write every disappointment, we have experienced up to now it would be 10 pages. We are going to try to condense it. First, they advertises the best cuisine at sea. That ...
It's been three years since we cruised since Covid shut down and Crystal bankruptcy (Our go to Cruise line in the past). In an effort to find a replacement we booked three segments starting April 9 and ending May 19 in Dover. The Seabourn Ovation is a beautiful newer ship with generous rooms sizes and furnishings. We had high expectations at the beginning of the cruise and learned quickly ...
NOTE: We were only on the first segment from Miami to San Francisco.
The following review is intended to provide helpful information to those considering cruising on the Oceania Insignia. Please remember that this is only one person’s opinion and may not reflect your view or the opinions of others. I will be providing a grade for each of the ship’s various services along with an explanation of ...
Let me first begin by saying this was our 3 rd. Oceania cruise and the itinerary and staff was wonderful. We enjoyed all the ports we visited and the staff was warm, friendly and professional.
The food on the ship was very good, but being a small Oceania ship...there were only 2 speciality restaurants. As we got into cooler temperatures, the outdoor area of the buffet was closed, so it was very ...
This was our fifth cruise with Oceania, second on Insignia.
We knew what to expect: good food and excellent service from friendly, enthusiastic and happy crew. We were again not impressed with the entertainment, Oceania's weakest point. The production cast, six young singers/dancers are high school level. There was only one guest entertainer who was really good, Jeri Sager, a broadway singer ...
I wanted to cruise on the Getaway and the Transatlantic offered a lot for me, 10 sea days which I love and a sister ship to the Breakaway that I love too! I am familiar with the ship itself, the restaurants and all of the entertainment venues and was happy to commit to 16 days on this beauty.
The ship was so much like the Breakaway that I've been on 7 times, I was instantly at home. The ...
Excellent time on board but 80% of ports screwed up: Azures missed due to bad weather; Brest docked but 1-3 hours to leave ship, same to get back on, with shuttles only running for 4 1/2 hours; Southampton people only started to be able to leave at 2:00 pm, many not until 5:00 pm or later; Zeebrugge missed due to engine problems; Rotterdam worked well.
Gave us $100 dollars compensation each ...
You can read through the other transatlatic reviews for a detailed recap of what happened - the quick summary is that we missed 2 ports (one due to weather, one due to a mechanical problem), and had some issues with lines and customs clearances getting on and off the ship.
Yes, it created some issues, and yes it called for revising itineraries and plans ashore, but that's just how it goes - ...
I chose this cruise because my husband and I had a lovely experience with a Transatlantic crossing on the NCL Star in 2013. Bad choice!
The ship's decor is lovely, not garish and over the top like some cruise lines. The downside is that on a cooler weather cruise, without outdoor activities, the public areas can't accommodate the amount of people onboard. There were almost always waits to ...
My wife and I chose this cruise because of the transatlantic crossing and specifically the ports of Zeebrugee and Ponta Delgada. Unfortunately we missed Ponta Delgada due to high winds and sea but because of a technical issue slowing our speed, Zeebrugee was also canceled. We were also over 4 hours late getting into Southampton which when coupled with over 5 hours to get through UK ...