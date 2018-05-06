Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Sun

To be clear, this was my first cruise, so I don't have anything to compare it to, or any sense of what is typical on a cruise ship. The Sun is an older ship and could really benefit from some updating and repairs. Many people that I spoke with had mechanical problems in their cabins, though most were promptly fixed by the crew. I had an issue with the thermostat in my cabin. It didn't work, so ...