We've only been on nine cruises, but this was the worst cruise by far! Nothing like the cruises of the past. (last cruise late 2018) Nothing good.
Meals: buffet area too small, the first few days the extra line to get a hamburger was only open from 3PM to 5PM, this was changed and opened for more hours I think because of complaints of overcrowding in the main buffet. Buffets in the past I ...
Very disappointed with NCL on our latest cruise. The ship was dated, should have done our homework on this ship first, yes our fault but not only that the ship broke down in Colombia, no electric which meant no air con, extremely hot in Columbia! We had to stay in port overnight but 2 full days there! Was allowed off the Ship but nowhere to go, no shuttle buses were put on, Columbia a bit of a ...
To be clear, this was my first cruise, so I don't have anything to compare it to, or any sense of what is typical on a cruise ship. The Sun is an older ship and could really benefit from some updating and repairs. Many people that I spoke with had mechanical problems in their cabins, though most were promptly fixed by the crew. I had an issue with the thermostat in my cabin. It didn't work, so ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and the 3.7 reviews. Someone must have gotten paid to give them a decent rating. Perhaps the specialty dining would have been worth eating but we actually lost weight on a 20 day cruise because I refuse to pay extra for food that should be part of the cruise The tea was tea flavored beverage. The orange juice was Orange juice cocktail. Grilled fish....what ...
Just to give this review some context, I was traveling solo, am 70 years old, and this was my second Norwegian cruise. I took this cruise primarily for three ports: Acajutla (El Salvador), Puerto Quetzal (Guatemala) and San Juan del Sur (Nicaragua). I'd already been through the Panama Canal, so that was of less interest to me.
First, there were things to like about this cruise.
The ship ...
NCL 2 for 1 FLIGHTS:
They booked us from PHX-MIA on American Airlines, our go-to airline, where we received a "Complementary" upgrade to 1st Class. Our 2nd trip in a row to have that happen. We flew home on SouthWorst – all flights delayed, baggage arrived on 2 different flights.
NCL SHUTTLE FROM MIA-PORT:
Our flight arrived VERY early so we had time to eat breakfast before we caught the ...
We chose this ship for the itinerary. The Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska were booked back to back to back for 31 days, same cabin. It was fantastic. The staff were so wonderful. Everyone made every effort to ensure we had a great time, and that we got everything we needed. Our room steward was always there to take care of everything with the cabin as well as keep us up to date on ...
NOTE: We were only on the first segment from Miami to San Francisco.
The following review is intended to provide helpful information to those considering cruising on the Oceania Insignia. Please remember that this is only one person’s opinion and may not reflect your view or the opinions of others. I will be providing a grade for each of the ship’s various services along with an explanation of ...
Our 16 day cruise from Miami to San Francisco spent 88% of the time at sea, not at the destinations Spending $800+ per day on fine dining is not my idea of an enjoyable cruise.
Destination Services were overpriced, poorly conceived and poorly organized.
Cuisine was excellent and service impeccable.
Cabins were small 216 sf and tight Bathrooms even tighter.
We were aboard Regatta, a ...
My wife and I are frequent cruisers and chose this cruise as an alternative to the all inclusive lines where we always are charged for something we don't take part in. We also used this cruise to determine if we wanted to hold or cancel a 45 day trip on this ship next year out of New Zealand & the South Pacific.
Our embarkation in Miami was swift and without incident. Our first port out of ...