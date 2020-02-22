We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
Our family wanted to celebrate the 70th birthday of the most amazing woman ever! There were three children, ages 5 to 9, several young adults in their twenties, thirties and forties, and three 62-and-over guests! I don’t see how we could have enjoyed ourselves anymore! The staff was super friendly and accommodating, the food was truly amazing in the formal dining room, and the buffets were far ...
Crazy world out there but on our cruise we were treated like princesses! With the new medallions, all the crew knew our names and who we belonged with. And we could find each other, generally. Embarking and disembarking was so easy with doing all the paper work before getting to the ship and having the medallions on. They say there were over 3000 passengers but we didn't see them! Except for the ...
After 20 plus cruises with various companies, Princess is still a favorite. First time on Royal Princess. Ship was beautiful and spacious, no lineups for any venue or dining.
Sabatini's speciality restaurant was a romantic setting for two to enjoy an anniversary. The menu selection and food presentation was memorable.
Alfredo's pizza was so great, we enjoyed several times. Make sure you ...
BREAKFAST
Most of the food in the buffet was COLD. The toast, English muffins, and bagels were run through an automated toaster when the buffet was opened and were served for the next several hours. Fried eggs were also cooked earlier and the warming pans delivered either cold or luke warm eggs. The only made to order item were the omelets, and they were great!
LUNCH & DINNER
Again ...
Mothers 90th birthday, port is local/easy drive, like the ship overall, always enjoy the Riviera. We have sailed on the Royal 8 times and enjoy the ship. It's not as nice as the Emerald and such, as the layout of this ship is awkward. Having the open deck on 7, is quite enjoyable for most people.. They Royal forces you to stay inside, unless you go up to deck 16, which is often too windy/cold. ...
We chose this 4 day cruise as my son lives in the Los Angeles area.
Embarkation was smooth and quick. They had scheduled us at 1:30 but we showed up at 12 and we were able to board.
We were in 2 rooms - M10 and M14. Rooms were nice and roomy. We were traveling with a 2 year old and she had plenty of room to explore in the room.
We signed her up for the childcare but only left her ...
The price was great and the port was close enough to drive there.
The room was large enough and kept clean by the steward at all times. He provided the requested ice the whole trip.
The food was good if not super in buffet and servers there were very friendly and attentive.
We will probably book this trip again in a few years and will watch prices on Princess cruises ...
Overall score would be closer to 4 than 3 stars.
Royal Princess was a solid traditional cruise ship and experience for their great service and good food. As a couple in their mid 30's, we felt we were the youngest on the ship and most of the activities/clientele weren't really catered to us(which is fine because we expected this) but I would not recommend this cruise line for anyone under 40 ...