  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Mexican Riviera Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
5292 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,292 Mexican Riviera Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Fun, safe cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kpatton
10+ Cruises

We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Mostly good for the return.

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
tm_aw_love
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Traveled with children

Carnival Panorama September 4 -September 11, 2021

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rhendri
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm. The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Smooth sailing to Mexico

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
sgmdiver
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Lax Covid protocols. Bland food/entertainment. Had its pluses, though.

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
SeaFaringBuddha
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process. Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

First time Solo on the Inspiration

Review for Carnival Inspiration to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
woodey
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed. This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great cruise for 12 family members ages 5 to 70!

Review for Carnival Imagination to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
lauramitts
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our family wanted to celebrate the 70th birthday of the most amazing woman ever! There were three children, ages 5 to 9, several young adults in their twenties, thirties and forties, and three 62-and-over guests! I don’t see how we could have enjoyed ourselves anymore! The staff was super friendly and accommodating, the food was truly amazing in the formal dining room, and the buffets were far ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Lovely Cruise

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
KJandMJ
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on this cruise departing on 02/29/2020 along with our son and his girlfriend. Embarkation was somewhat delayed. We were in the "A" group and embarked around 12;30 p.m. Once we arrived on the ship, we found ourselves on the 4th floor and worked ourselves up to the 11th floor AFT to the Mongolian Wok for lunch We really enjoyed the new methodology with the elevators; you choose the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Despite bad disembarkation day (not Carnival's fault). GREAT cruise!

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
OliversGiGi
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I don't know if I am the first to write about the Mexican Riviera that sale 2/29-3/7, but let me start by sharing we were one of the ships on the news that was held up at Long Beach, unable to Disembark due to a sick passenger that LOCAL authorities wanted to first be sure didn't have COVID-19 and she didn't. However, this hold up did give us an extra day onboard, being fed and entertained at no ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Kudos to Carnival Panorama

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Xertes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I sailed on the Carnival Panorama on Feb 29th –Mar 7/8th (I will explain more on that later). We are experienced mass market cruisers having sailed on Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Norwegian, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean previously. This was our 28th cruise. We are senior citizens. Those of you who have read my reviews before know that I might be politely described as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Find a cruise

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Mexican Riviera on Other Cruise Ships
Golden Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Golden Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Paradise Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Veendam Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Sea Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Freedom Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.