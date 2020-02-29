We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm.
The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process.
Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
Our family wanted to celebrate the 70th birthday of the most amazing woman ever! There were three children, ages 5 to 9, several young adults in their twenties, thirties and forties, and three 62-and-over guests! I don’t see how we could have enjoyed ourselves anymore! The staff was super friendly and accommodating, the food was truly amazing in the formal dining room, and the buffets were far ...
We sailed on this cruise departing on 02/29/2020 along with our son and his girlfriend. Embarkation was somewhat delayed. We were in the "A" group and embarked around 12;30 p.m. Once we arrived on the ship, we found ourselves on the 4th floor and worked ourselves up to the 11th floor AFT to the Mongolian Wok for lunch
We really enjoyed the new methodology with the elevators; you choose the ...
I don't know if I am the first to write about the Mexican Riviera that sale 2/29-3/7, but let me start by sharing we were one of the ships on the news that was held up at Long Beach, unable to Disembark due to a sick passenger that LOCAL authorities wanted to first be sure didn't have COVID-19 and she didn't. However, this hold up did give us an extra day onboard, being fed and entertained at no ...
My wife and I sailed on the Carnival Panorama on Feb 29th –Mar 7/8th (I will explain more on that later). We are experienced mass market cruisers having sailed on Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Norwegian, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean previously. This was our 28th cruise. We are senior citizens.
Those of you who have read my reviews before know that I might be politely described as ...