I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best.
One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
We had talked about a Mississippi River cruise for years, and finally decided to do it. The cruise lived up to our expectations and then some!
The pre-cruise process was a little confusing and disorganized, but we appreciated the Covid testing, knowing everyone onboard had tested negative. The Peabody may be a grand old hotel, but the rooms are small and the bathrooms even smaller. We were ...
First time trying a Mississippi River cruise after taking over 12 ocean cruises. The itinerary of Memphis to New Orleans was my main reason for choosing this cruise. Flying into Memphis the cruise included an overnight stay at The Peabody Hotel. Took taxi to airport, cost of $39.50 plus tip seemed high but efficient. The Peabody is a grand lady and was glad to stay there but my room extremely ...
We’ve always wanted to cruise on the Mississippi, and decided to take the plunge this spring. We chose American Melody because we had been on her sister ship, Harmony, last year in the Colombia / Snake River cruise and we loved the size and layout of the ship and the ample cabins. Melody did not disappoint, and neither did the Mississippi.
My favorite part of the trip was the onboard ...
In March 2022 My husband and I took a wonderful Cruise on American CruiseLine. The trip was on the American Heritage, and we traveled down the Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans.
We began our trip exploring on our own. I wish I had taken the precruise option. Many people I met did and had an awesome experience. We visited a few places on our own. We went to Sun Studios, and Beale ...
Anticipating New Year's 2022 I didn't want to be the hostess of yet another New Year's Eve party with overnight guests at our house. This year, I WANTED TO BE SERVED AND ENTERTAINED!!!!
What a wonderful decision it was to book a trip on the Lower Mississippi, aboard the beautiful new ship American Melody, and CRUISE IN STYLE into the New Year!
It was comforting to know that ALL guests were ...
I am a musician so while others seek history on these cruises I have a special affinity for the music of the Lower Mississippi region.
We choose the Melody because it is American Cruise Line's newest ship that just took to the river in August of this year!
The food was great an there was plenty of it! The staff did everything in their power to see to everyone's needs. The crew is ...
Wanted a history cruise of Mississippi.... Went on Viking Volga River Russia, Seabourn to Alaska both 4 to 5 STARS
American Cruise lines a poor 5th
Food and entertainment totally inadequate and poor
Staff new and helpful and truing but with what they are given cannot' perform
We booked last year and our cruise was cancel due to COVID
ACL offered a 50% REFUND OR a credit for the same ...
I chose this cruise because it had always been a dream of mine to cruise the Mississippi on a sternwheeler. I made it specific to my on-line discount travel clearinghouse that it had always been my dream. Firstly, American Queen failed to disclose the condition of the ship even though they had advance notice that the sternwheel had fallen off on a previous itinerary. This notice had been shared ...
Over the recent Christmas holiday, we had the privilege of cruising on the Grand American Queen Steamboat. We cannot say enough about how much we enjoyed the experience.
The staff and crew went out of their way to provide an absolutely wonderful experience. There was some minor improvements necessary in some areas, but what holiday would be complete if everything was perfect.
Ship – They ...