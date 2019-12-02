I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best.
One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
We had talked about a Mississippi River cruise for years, and finally decided to do it. The cruise lived up to our expectations and then some!
The pre-cruise process was a little confusing and disorganized, but we appreciated the Covid testing, knowing everyone onboard had tested negative. The Peabody may be a grand old hotel, but the rooms are small and the bathrooms even smaller. We were ...
First time trying a Mississippi River cruise after taking over 12 ocean cruises. The itinerary of Memphis to New Orleans was my main reason for choosing this cruise. Flying into Memphis the cruise included an overnight stay at The Peabody Hotel. Took taxi to airport, cost of $39.50 plus tip seemed high but efficient. The Peabody is a grand lady and was glad to stay there but my room extremely ...
For our first post-COVID adventure, we decided to see more of the USA, and a riverboat cruise down the mighty Mississippi has always sounded alluring. We sailed downstream, from Memphis to New Orleans, on the beautiful and stately American Queen. We spend three nights pre-cruise in Memphis, one of which was included in the cruise fare. The cruise line hotel was The Peabody, "The South's Grand ...
I chose this cruise because it had always been a dream of mine to cruise the Mississippi on a sternwheeler. I made it specific to my on-line discount travel clearinghouse that it had always been my dream. Firstly, American Queen failed to disclose the condition of the ship even though they had advance notice that the sternwheel had fallen off on a previous itinerary. This notice had been shared ...
Pre-cruise:
We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
In December of 2019, I had been fortunate to have an absolutely amazing trip aboard the American Duchess. We had sailed from Memphis to New Orleans, and although there were only 100 people or so on board, everything felt lively and populated, but not overly populated like on an ocean-going cruise ship.
The boat had Christmas theming since it was the holidays, and everything felt warm and ...
Over the recent Christmas holiday, we had the privilege of cruising on the Grand American Queen Steamboat. We cannot say enough about how much we enjoyed the experience.
The staff and crew went out of their way to provide an absolutely wonderful experience. There was some minor improvements necessary in some areas, but what holiday would be complete if everything was perfect.
Ship – They ...
I was very excited to take a trip with the American Duchess as I have been on other river cruises in the past, but mostly in Europe or other parts of the world. I knew this cruise would be different being in America, but I pleasantly surprised with all there was to see and do in this part of the country. We started in Memphis and ended up in Nashville, TN.
On board my guest cabin was very ...
We traveled on the American Duchess during Christmas time on a Nashville to Memphis Cruise. It was absolutely beautiful. The boat and some of the towns were decorated for the holidays truly making it a unique experience. The time we spent onboard was phenomenal, all the staff is friendly and genuinely cared about making sure we were having a great time. The pursers were available to answer all of ...