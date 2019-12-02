  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Queen Voyages Memphis Cruise Reviews

Special guest singer! He was fun!
Empty lunch buffet at the grill half way through lunch. salads but no sandwiches. Patrons waited 30 minutes for it to be replenished
Soooooo relaxing . . . watching the barges ply the mighty Mississippi.
Natchez "Under the Hill"--a long-ago red-light district.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
56 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 56 American Queen Voyages Memphis Cruise Reviews

Understaffed, overrated, not what was promised

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Hamlet cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best. One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful first river cruise

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
MTMeg
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had talked about a Mississippi River cruise for years, and finally decided to do it. The cruise lived up to our expectations and then some! The pre-cruise process was a little confusing and disorganized, but we appreciated the Covid testing, knowing everyone onboard had tested negative. The Peabody may be a grand old hotel, but the rooms are small and the bathrooms even smaller. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Overall Good- Needs Some Improvement

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Hndbg Qn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First time trying a Mississippi River cruise after taking over 12 ocean cruises. The itinerary of Memphis to New Orleans was my main reason for choosing this cruise. Flying into Memphis the cruise included an overnight stay at The Peabody Hotel. Took taxi to airport, cost of $39.50 plus tip seemed high but efficient. The Peabody is a grand lady and was glad to stay there but my room extremely ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Marvelous Mississippi Meander

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
RealJewell
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

For our first post-COVID adventure, we decided to see more of the USA, and a riverboat cruise down the mighty Mississippi has always sounded alluring. We sailed downstream, from Memphis to New Orleans, on the beautiful and stately American Queen. We spend three nights pre-cruise in Memphis, one of which was included in the cruise fare. The cruise line hotel was The Peabody, "The South's Grand ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Prison Ship for the Elderly provides no sternwheel and substandard food

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
MECR2020
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it had always been a dream of mine to cruise the Mississippi on a sternwheeler. I made it specific to my on-line discount travel clearinghouse that it had always been my dream. Firstly, American Queen failed to disclose the condition of the ship even though they had advance notice that the sternwheel had fallen off on a previous itinerary. This notice had been shared ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

MECR2020, We are very truly sorry for your experience. This is certainly not how we expect anyone to experience our river cruises. We did send notification about the paddlewheel ahead of...

Sail Date: February 2020

The overall cost is not worth the product

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Pamgoes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Pre-cruise: We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Pamgoes, Thank you so much for your review. Your thoughtful description is appreciated. It looks like there are a few areas where we missed the mark. We can’t get better without feedback...

Sail Date: December 2019

Overall a Wonderful sailing down the Mississippi River

Review for American Duchess to North America River

User Avatar
Bryan5264
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

In December of 2019, I had been fortunate to have an absolutely amazing trip aboard the American Duchess. We had sailed from Memphis to New Orleans, and although there were only 100 people or so on board, everything felt lively and populated, but not overly populated like on an ocean-going cruise ship. The boat had Christmas theming since it was the holidays, and everything felt warm and ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Bryan5264! We love reading your review. The holiday season on our vessels is really special. The towns are decorated, the crew is festive, and guests are in the holiday spirit! Thank you...

Sail Date: December 2019

Great Cruise with Christmas Theme

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jandcinpa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Over the recent Christmas holiday, we had the privilege of cruising on the Grand American Queen Steamboat. We cannot say enough about how much we enjoyed the experience. The staff and crew went out of their way to provide an absolutely wonderful experience. There was some minor improvements necessary in some areas, but what holiday would be complete if everything was perfect. Ship – They ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi jandcinpa, What a kind review! What really stands out is your comments about our genuine hospitality. Our crew is our heart. Regarding the HOHO’s, Christmas time shopping on the lower...

Sail Date: December 2019

Exceeded My Expectations

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Ginny033
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was very excited to take a trip with the American Duchess as I have been on other river cruises in the past, but mostly in Europe or other parts of the world. I knew this cruise would be different being in America, but I pleasantly surprised with all there was to see and do in this part of the country. We started in Memphis and ended up in Nashville, TN. On board my guest cabin was very ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Ginny033! American Duchess will be ready and waiting for you and your friend! That whole area in the middle of America is rich with charming people, culture, and history. Sitting in the...

Sail Date: December 2019

American Duchess - Great staff and shore excursions!

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Nformato
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

We traveled on the American Duchess during Christmas time on a Nashville to Memphis Cruise. It was absolutely beautiful. The boat and some of the towns were decorated for the holidays truly making it a unique experience. The time we spent onboard was phenomenal, all the staff is friendly and genuinely cared about making sure we were having a great time. The pursers were available to answer all of ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Nformato! Your description of finding a charming town you'd never heard of before warms our hearts! That's what it's all about - life on the river. It's not only the boat that makes the...

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Memphis
American Cruise Lines Memphis Cruise Reviews
American Cruise Lines Memphis Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.