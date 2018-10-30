We’ve always wanted to cruise on the Mississippi, and decided to take the plunge this spring. We chose American Melody because we had been on her sister ship, Harmony, last year in the Colombia / Snake River cruise and we loved the size and layout of the ship and the ample cabins. Melody did not disappoint, and neither did the Mississippi.
My favorite part of the trip was the onboard ...
In March 2022 My husband and I took a wonderful Cruise on American CruiseLine. The trip was on the American Heritage, and we traveled down the Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans.
We began our trip exploring on our own. I wish I had taken the precruise option. Many people I met did and had an awesome experience. We visited a few places on our own. We went to Sun Studios, and Beale ...
Anticipating New Year's 2022 I didn't want to be the hostess of yet another New Year's Eve party with overnight guests at our house. This year, I WANTED TO BE SERVED AND ENTERTAINED!!!!
What a wonderful decision it was to book a trip on the Lower Mississippi, aboard the beautiful new ship American Melody, and CRUISE IN STYLE into the New Year!
It was comforting to know that ALL guests were ...
I am a musician so while others seek history on these cruises I have a special affinity for the music of the Lower Mississippi region.
We choose the Melody because it is American Cruise Line's newest ship that just took to the river in August of this year!
The food was great an there was plenty of it! The staff did everything in their power to see to everyone's needs. The crew is ...
Wanted a history cruise of Mississippi.... Went on Viking Volga River Russia, Seabourn to Alaska both 4 to 5 STARS
American Cruise lines a poor 5th
Food and entertainment totally inadequate and poor
Staff new and helpful and truing but with what they are given cannot' perform
We booked last year and our cruise was cancel due to COVID
ACL offered a 50% REFUND OR a credit for the same ...
We'd been on ACL once before & knew it was mucho dinero, but wanted to do Memphis-Nashville Music Cruise. This is the 1st yr ACL has attempted this route, & omigosh, the timing needs improvement! The brochure isn't nearly clear enough that you hafta get there EARLY to see the music sites in either town.
They offer Graceland pre-cruise ($$$), but no Sun Studio or Memphis Rock & Soul tours, etc. ...
This was a very dull and boring cruise. The ship was fairly new so staterooms were nice and food was excellent but the staff failed to responsibly handle my bag and I never received it during my cruise. It disappeared on a two block bus shuttle to the dock so I believe someone handling it stole it. I wasn’t able to keep my bag with me for the ride to the dock so it was my carryon containing ...
We love American Cruise Lines and delighted to sail on newest boat Harmony. Absolutely fabulous boat, superior crew and service. Our fourth trip on this line and we signed up for another ACL destination in 2020. Seamless operation from embarkation until disembarkation. Spacious and well appointed cabins, excellent entertainment, service and all around fun time. Immaculately maintained at all ...
~~~April 25th – May 4th, 2019~~~
Yesterday’s flights from Orange County Airport, first to DFW and then on to Memphis, were surprisingly pleasant with little turbulence. Evidently, the flight to DFW was a day after a severe weather day there, and the late afternoon flight on into Memphis followed a morning of severe weather there. So, I lucked out! My flight from DFW to Memphis was delayed ...
Always wanted to travel the Mississippi River by riverboat. It was a relaxing and very informative cruise. Especially liked the shore excursions to the Civil War battlefields.
The boarding process was the easiest and quickest that I have experienced. We took advantage of the pre-cruise package that included a tour of Graceland, two nights as the Graceland hotel and transportation to the ...