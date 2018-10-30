  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Memphis Cruise Reviews

One of our mansions we toured inside and the gardens
Watercolor classes on the ship with artist Mary
Watercolor class with Mary on the ship
This photo was taken at sunset off the ship at one of the ports close to the ship
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
30 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 30 American Memphis Cruise Reviews

American Melody Exceeded Expectations

Review for American Melody to U.S.A.

User Avatar
JDACruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We’ve always wanted to cruise on the Mississippi, and decided to take the plunge this spring. We chose American Melody because we had been on her sister ship, Harmony, last year in the Colombia / Snake River cruise and we loved the size and layout of the ship and the ample cabins. Melody did not disappoint, and neither did the Mississippi. My favorite part of the trip was the onboard ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cruising through History with some Music on the Side

Review for American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Diane 4 art
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In March 2022 My husband and I took a wonderful Cruise on American CruiseLine. The trip was on the American Heritage, and we traveled down the Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans. We began our trip exploring on our own. I wish I had taken the precruise option. Many people I met did and had an awesome experience. We visited a few places on our own. We went to Sun Studios, and Beale ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

New Year's Celebration on the Lower Mississippi!!!!

Review for American Melody to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Iggyauthor
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Anticipating New Year's 2022 I didn't want to be the hostess of yet another New Year's Eve party with overnight guests at our house. This year, I WANTED TO BE SERVED AND ENTERTAINED!!!! What a wonderful decision it was to book a trip on the Lower Mississippi, aboard the beautiful new ship American Melody, and CRUISE IN STYLE into the New Year! It was comforting to know that ALL guests were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

MUSIC ON THE MELODY AND AMERICAN CRUISE LINE'S LOWER MISSISSIPPI CRUISE!!!

Review for American Melody to U.S.A.

User Avatar
airandseatraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am a musician so while others seek history on these cruises I have a special affinity for the music of the Lower Mississippi region. We choose the Melody because it is American Cruise Line's newest ship that just took to the river in August of this year! The food was great an there was plenty of it! The staff did everything in their power to see to everyone's needs. The crew is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Food so so on BOARD!! THIS IS NOT VIKING OR SEABOURN... WHERE WE GET WHAT WE PAID FOR!!!!

Review for American Song to U.S.A.

User Avatar
fisherman 123
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Wanted a history cruise of Mississippi.... Went on Viking Volga River Russia, Seabourn to Alaska both 4 to 5 STARS American Cruise lines a poor 5th Food and entertainment totally inadequate and poor Staff new and helpful and truing but with what they are given cannot' perform We booked last year and our cruise was cancel due to COVID ACL offered a 50% REFUND OR a credit for the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

1st Time ACL Tried Memphis Music, oh dear

Review for American Jazz to North America River

User Avatar
Michaelene
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We'd been on ACL once before & knew it was mucho dinero, but wanted to do Memphis-Nashville Music Cruise. This is the 1st yr ACL has attempted this route, & omigosh, the timing needs improvement! The brochure isn't nearly clear enough that you hafta get there EARLY to see the music sites in either town. They offer Graceland pre-cruise ($$$), but no Sun Studio or Memphis Rock & Soul tours, etc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Boring and careless

Review for American Jazz to North America River

User Avatar
2021Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a very dull and boring cruise. The ship was fairly new so staterooms were nice and food was excellent but the staff failed to responsibly handle my bag and I never received it during my cruise. It disappeared on a two block bus shuttle to the dock so I believe someone handling it stole it. I wasn’t able to keep my bag with me for the ride to the dock so it was my carryon containing ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Friendly crew, excellent experience, beautiful boat!

Review for American Harmony to North America River

User Avatar
Gardening Granna
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We love American Cruise Lines and delighted to sail on newest boat Harmony. Absolutely fabulous boat, superior crew and service. Our fourth trip on this line and we signed up for another ACL destination in 2020. Seamless operation from embarkation until disembarkation. Spacious and well appointed cabins, excellent entertainment, service and all around fun time. Immaculately maintained at all ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Lower Mississippi River Cruise 2019

Review for American Splendor (formerly America) to North America River

User Avatar
CdMAgFox
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

~~~April 25th – May 4th, 2019~~~ Yesterday’s flights from Orange County Airport, first to DFW and then on to Memphis, were surprisingly pleasant with little turbulence. Evidently, the flight to DFW was a day after a severe weather day there, and the late afternoon flight on into Memphis followed a morning of severe weather there. So, I lucked out! My flight from DFW to Memphis was delayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cruising the lower Mississippi

Review for American Splendor (formerly America) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
nilesjunctionjim
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Always wanted to travel the Mississippi River by riverboat. It was a relaxing and very informative cruise. Especially liked the shore excursions to the Civil War battlefields. The boarding process was the easiest and quickest that I have experienced. We took advantage of the pre-cruise package that included a tour of Graceland, two nights as the Graceland hotel and transportation to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Memphis
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Memphis Cruise Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Memphis Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.