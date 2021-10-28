After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much.
This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
We had been waiting for our BIG return to cruising following the Covid pause and were excited to see that Wind Surf would still be in The Caribbean during our vacation. The booking process was simple, all though the protocols for testing and transit through SXM were a bit confusing, but we managed to wade through the emails and figure out what steps we needed to complete to sail. It had been 10 ...
I can't say enough good things about the people on Wind Star. On day one, when the housekeeping manager found out that my wife had broken some toes just before our trip, she immediately moved us to a more convenient cabin that involved less walking & climbing to reach frequently accessed locations. That made a huge difference to us! From other cruise lines, we're used to cabin attendants and ...
We were tired of staying home and have always loved Windstar. Although we were somewhat put off by the COVID restrictions imposed by CDC and other governmental authorities, foreign and domestic, on the cruise lines, we decided to give it a try. It was probably the best cruise we have ever taken (and that is a lot of cruises). We boarded after a mandatory COVID test and stayed in our cabin until ...
We chose Wind Star due to their itinerary in Lesser Antilles and positive experience from our first sailing with them for the French Polynesia summer of 2019. Unfortunately, COVID outbreak happened on Day 4 of 10. Wind Star dumped COVID positive passengers and their families in Barbados with no local support and sailed away to try to complete the rest of the cruise. They also failed to disclose ...
Supposed to be a 5Star cruise on an older Sailing Ship. 4th day into the cruise 1 person was reported to have Covid.
Whole ship was tested for Covid and about 20 of us were quarantined in our cabins.we were told we had special menus, no cabin service, no contact with anyone. Food was delivered on paper plates with plastic utensils that broke as soon as I tried to use them.
The Captain ...
My sisters and our husbands, all fans of Windstar Cruises, decided to spend Christmas together on our favorite ship The Wind Surf. We made the reservation when the vaccinations were discovered.
A joyful start for all, everyone, passengers and crew alike were so happy to be on again. The ship looked great, food outstanding, the perfect service that we all have experienced, terrific Captain, ...
This was our first international trip since February 2020. We had actually booked this cruise for November of 2020 but of course it was canceled and we were able to rebook for early December 2021. We didn't feel we would be comfortable on a large cruise ship with 3600 plus passengers. The Star Breeze has a capacity of 312 passengers. Our cruise had 125 passengers so my wife and I felt very ...
After being trapped inside for months, like everyone else, we tried to visit anywhere we’d be accepted! We’d had so many trips canceled we were pleased to go anywhere! Tahiti it was!
We booked back to back cruises so after visiting the Tuamotus we circled French Polynesia twice! What we missed the first time because we were on different excursions, we got to see the second time around. It was ...
We decided to try a different cruise line as our favorite has been Celebrity. We have sailed Carnival, Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity in the past. Since we had never been to French Polynesia, we chose Windstar and wanted to try out the Star Breeze which had just undergone expansion and refurbishment. Of course due to Covid, we had 2 cancellations before going on the ...