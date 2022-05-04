  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Virgin Voyages Cruise Reviews

Limited Galley Menu
More incredibly hard back rests in the bars
Rockstar bathroom
Rockstar Cabin
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
586 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 586 Virgin Voyages Cruise Reviews

Outstanding!!

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
FrankFLL
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Friends wouldn’t stop talking about their wonderful experience on board the Scarlet Lady out of Miami and they were not exaggerating the incredible time they had. So we decided to take Valiant Lady out of Barcelona and it has been amazing. From the time you board the ship, you feel so welcome. Service is impecable . Cabin so modern and comfortable. The restaurants …. first class!! The food is ...
Sail Date: May 2022

A week in the Mediterranean

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Amilian87
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I was invited to the Virgin Voyage Mediterranean excursion. Since I got on the ship it’s been world class costumer service experience. From the dining options (Pink Agave being my favorite) to the entertainment and amazing production shows. This the best vacation I ever had. Every port stop has been incredible and offered uniques and wonderful memories. I can’t wait to come back and bring my ...
Sail Date: May 2022

My first cruise

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cheerleader3507
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I am just amazed. Wow!!! The service was incredible, the boat amenities and entertainment was so thoughtful! Where did you find this crew?! My favorite part was dinner and breakfast. Angel and Stephon served us every morning in Razzel Dazzel and we are like family now! Angel is truly an Angel her upbeat spirit really got me excited to start the day. Stephon had the best advice and he was such a ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Redefining the Cruise Experience

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AirMedicBiff
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If you like traditional cruising, this is not for you. Virgin Voyages is like being at a luxury resort being pampered by amazing crew and eating at 5 star restaurants, only it’s a floating resort! The ship is pristine, luxuriously appointed, and the crew are awesome because their employer treats them so fabulously (their words, not ours). No stuffy formal dinners with strangers, no annoying ...
Sail Date: May 2022

The Best Adult Cruise Ever! Thank you Mr. Branson

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
2015BlueVette
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a perfect cruise for adults only. The entertainment was edgy and fun. The Service and food was 5 star. You could not find a more happy helpful staff than those on the Scarlet Lady. Disney was the standard for customer service, not any more. We NEVER sign up for another cruise while on the cruise, we did this time. That is how much we loved the food and service. I would highly ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing ship!

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
BCJF2022
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Incredible food offerings - I loved being able to book restaurants and try different things each night. Food was better than some of the top restaurants I’ve been to in London Drinks were really well priced!! Had lovely cocktails and I would recommend the Frose all day So many spaces to sit by the pool or in the sun - not limited at all. Basketball court was a plus on the top deck - so ...
Sail Date: May 2022

My friends. What are you doing? Do this. GET ON THIS SHIP.

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Pronkbaggins
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Normally I like to hog the diamonds in the rough to myself, but in this case, I want Virgin Voyages to flourish so they do not go under. I simply MUST get on this cruise again. If this helps you all, some background on my husband and I: In our 30s No kids and staying child free Prioritize food, going to the beach, and cool ships Don't care about alcohol Use cruises to eat and ...
Sail Date: May 2022

We really had a good time

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
ginatreyes
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a relatives and friends privilege cruise. It happened to be my very first cruise. For.me this trip is one of the best trip i had. All the cruise are very helpful. They all give the sailors priorities to meet their needs. Being in this cruise made me feel at home. My favorite place is the Casino, the crew in this stations are all friendly and knowledgeable. It feels like I've known them ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Nothing but the best!

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
MojoBiggs1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I have sailed on many brands "not to name names" however Sir Richard Branson has done and amazing job with Virgin Voyage! The ship is state of the art beautiful, and the staff truly makes you feel genuinely loved and welcomed! A real chill vibe that made you feel like you were one with the ship! The best staff, true professionals that you wished the voyage would never end! The food is outstanding, ...
Sail Date: May 2022

This is the cruise you didn’t know you needed!

Review for Scarlet Lady to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Heather Travelmation
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Virgin Voyages is so different from every other cruise I’ve been on. I have kids, love kids but being adults only brings a totally new vibe. The food on this cruise was 10/10 where I would rate most cruise food 3/10. The service is stellar. Razzle Dazzle was our favorite restaurant. Barbara in Razzle Dazzle was our favorite server! Pink Agave made me totally rethink the “Mexican” food I’ve ...
Sail Date: May 2022

