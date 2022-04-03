We've always wanted to do this cruise. The ports were just what we wanted and the number of passingers is just right.
This cruise exceeded our expectations. Simple clean interiors with neutral restful colors made us feel relaxed and comfortable. Common areas like the restaurant, lounge and decks were never crowded. There was easy access and navigation of the ship. The caring and friendly staff ...
We were very excited to plan our Tulips and Windmills river cruise. Then from the very start things went bad. We arrived in Amsterdam at 8:30am sat on plane for over an hour waiting for previous plane to move. We stood waiting for our luggage until 11:30 only to find out KLM luggage went on strike. No Viking rep. Word went through the terminal to fill out forms and get in a line of over 300 ...
Trip was absolutely amazing with pre-cruise excursion to Prague. We have taken aver 30 ocean cruises, but this was our first river cruise and Viking did not disappoint. Cruise was also referred to as the ABC (Another Big Castle/Church) Tour!
Our cause of stress was COVID testing, so I will discuss this first. Viking required us to have COVID test prior to boarding flight overseas. However, ...
As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
The Delling itinerary Rhone/Lyon to Avignon is amazing, although the first 2 nights you are not moving just in Lyon but that is fine as the locks and river scenery gets old pretty quickly. Also not enough rockers etc and folks tend to hog them, so it was great to have a balcony and watch the people go by. Each port was great, and each four escort was great, Suzie the mistress of ceremonies was ...
We chose the cruise because of the time spent in Paris and Prague. But the worst thing about this cruise is the itinerary in between those 2 cities.
This cruise is our 70th cruise including several river cruises. That context gives us an often different perspective from most cruisers. We have been on almost all the cruise lines at one time or another. Hence, we do not automatically feel the ...
April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019.
Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
The cabin was lovely, the service superb, the excursions excellent. As a healthcare provider, I found the daily testing to be spot on. However, on the last day, before disembarking from Lyon, a group of passengers turned up Covid +. One was in my party. With zero discussion, we all were transported off to various cities and into hotels at our expense (but not selected by us) for isolation. Some ...
We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense.
First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...
My husband and I boarded the "Viking Rinda" in Passau on April 3, 2022, and we disembarked in Budapest this morning, April 10, 2022.
This was our first Viking Cruise, and it will be our last.
5 out of 7 days our view from our French Balcony was blocked by another ship. We paid extra for the French Balcony as we hoped to enjoy the scenery from there while having a cup of coffee or a glass of ...