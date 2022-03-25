The ship was fine and to Vikings usual standards.
If I thought embarkation at Istanbul was bad it was nothing compared to Athens.
DON'T bother with the overpriced Athens extension. We had to leave our stateroom by 8am , ( no hot water in the room that day)sat on the ship for over an hour, in fact it felt as if we were just dumped off the ship before the most disorganised, chaotic ...
My spouse and I chose the Viking Cruises “Pacific Coast Explorer” itinerary as our first sailing after the pandemic eased. Our last cruise in 2019 had been a Viking cruise to Norway, and we had been more than impressed with the ship (the Star), and the staff, food, ports, and onboard entertainment, and amenities. So we did not hesitate to book another Viking vacation, and having Viking handle ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the natural beauty of Norway. While we saw some of it, the tours were mediocre at best, the cultural experiences and food were lacking and contrived, and most importantly, expectations were managed so poorly that it was a big problem any time you needed information. From Covid testing to basic information on luggage, transfers, ...
We have been on maybe a dozen cruises, including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Cunard (QE2), Holland America, and mostly Seabourn (5 times). We have taken a Viking river cruise which we didn't particularly care for, but this was our first Viking ocean cruise. We got a great deal, including RT airfare, and decided to try what everyone seems to be raving about.
The Orion is the most beautiful and ...
We wrapped up our Viking Orion cruise 4/25/22. I have never been so frustrated on a cruise before and we are to somewhere around 30 cruises now, all ocean. This a long review. I hope it is helpful.
The ship: This was our first cruise on Viking. It is a gorgeous ship. There are many comfortable seating areas. There is a buffet called the World Cafe and the main dining area is called The ...
After taking a Viking River cruise in 2019, I never imagined I would ever give Viking a less than 5 star review but the recent Viking Cruise we took was just not good and left my husband and I feeling like Viking should just stick to River Cruises. To start with, I diligently filled out all requested paperwork online on the My Viking Journey website, as well as downloaded the ArriveCAN app and ...
This was our second Viking ocean cruise, two weeks from Civitavecchia to Piraeus via the Adriatic. Viking reps met us right by the luggage carousels at Rome airport but embarkation was slowed down by health screening at the quay. Our departure transfer was at a civilised 9.45 am though still dropped us at Athens airport 1½ hours before our check-in opened.
Along with ships’ modern Nordic ...
Overall it was a good time, but I have to tell you, the food was a major disappointment. The food was presented very well, and looked good to the eye, but did not taste that great. Pancakes and waffles were cold and stale, and the other food was not seasoned very well. I am not sure they used butter in anything. The best food we had on the journey was on the shore excursions. The Ship was ...
We scheduled our Mediterranean Odyssey cruise in 2018 for April 2020. After cancelation in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to Covid we finally were able to cruise in April of 2022, an exciting event. Preparations for travel to meet Covid requirements were a little stressful, but we successfully navigated the many requirements for the airlines and Viking. We flew into Barcelona Spain to embark on ...
It was a "Bucket List" item....wanted to see the British Isles and this specific cruise with Viking Ocean Cruises met our want list. Lots of stops in England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway.
The good: No one under 18 years old allowed on Viking Cruises. Very quiet ship, no loud people or parties. Great staff and service. The staff learned our meal and drink ...