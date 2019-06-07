The Ocean Explorer is a small ship that has the potential to offer a wonderful vacation, but Vantage Travel is hopeless. We sailed out of Nassau Bahamas for the Atlantic Seaboard trip - ending in Boston. Vantage required us to get a PCR test within 48 hours of boarding that cost us $350 (even though the Bahamas and every other cruise line would take the much cheaper antigen test results) and then ...
It was our dream to travel to Antarctica. Due to a vantage customer service error we were stranded in the filthy crowded San Paulo airport. We believe this resulted in our case of Covid-19’s 4 days later. We missed 7 days of the cruise quarantined. The emergency phone number to vantage is a joke. The Antarctic is beautiful. The food on the ship was hit or miss mostly miss. For a $50000 luxury ...
This was a cruise to South Georgia Island, the Antarctic Peninsula and the Falkland Islands returning via Ushuaia and Buenos Aires. The ship was brand new and this was Vantage's first try at Antarctica on their own vessel. The overall experience based on the locations visited (minus the Falklands as they denied us landing due to COVID) was really good. The crew of the vessel was very nice and ...
We wanted to get back to cruising but wanted to stay close to the US. Our cruise started out in Nassau, Bahama and cruised up the eastern seaboard with 10 stops. Starting in Nassau required a health/travel visa ($40) which required considerable info as well as a covid test within 5 days of the cruise. The airlines required an approved visa or you could not get on the plane to the Bahamas to start ...
There was no choice for Greenland and Iceland to be cancelled for a refund or roll over. Our Viking Expedition cruise was a total failure. From the get go 2 days before sailing, Greenland was cancelled and Montreal had been cancelled the month before. We asked for them to roll trip over to 2022. Not happening. We fly to Scotland where we embark. No tours of any thing significant in ...
I loved Vantage's new business concept of treating a cruise like a land tour with all included side trips. We booked the British Isles cruise, rescheduled to August-September, 2021.
We booked the Owner's cabin, it came with a lot of perks. Mostly, Vantage failed to deliver on them.
We were supposed to be picked up and returned to our home, but Vantage (I called) couldn't seem to arrange ...
The ports on this Christmas Markets cruise were the typical stops on any Danube River trip. What set it apart were all the different markets set up in each town/city. Browsing around was so much fun! And seeing some of the markets all lit up at night was special. The riverboat, the River Splendor, was typical of other riverboats we have been on. One huge disappointment, though, was the way ...
After numerous international ocean cruises, my husband and I decided three years ago to sample some river cruising. We have travelled the Rhine, Danube, and this year we chose Vantage for our Douro River cruise. In order to keep this brief, I am going to list why I believe Vantage is the best choice for the Douro:
1. We have had countless cruise directors, and by far, Carmen was the very best ...
My wife and I chose to do a long river cruise for our first river cruise experience, thinking we would want to make one airplane ride to Europe and take in as much as possible. Vantage offered a 23 day river cruise with a 5 day land pre cruise extension in Romania. We did not know what to expect since it was our first river cruise after many ocean cruises and, there were few reviews of ...
This review covers 7 days on the vantage river splendor from budapest to regensburg on the first part of our danube,main, rhine cruise. We did not complete the scheduled 14 day cruise we joined on june 7 , 2019 due to an accident in the lock at riegensburg germany .we were not informed by vantage about an altered itinerary until 4 days into this cruise although the accident occurred 2 days ...