This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed.
Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it).
We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
We’ve been on lots of TUI/Marella cruise in the past and decided to give the Explorer 2 a try as it went to Havana Cuba, we did try to go there a few years ago on the discovery 2 but they cancelled to port because of bad weather, we cruised the Caribbean in December on P&O Azura and had a great time after the pandemic and nearly booked the same cruse again, but decided to try Explorer 2. Plus ...
Like many the chance to get away cruising again post Covid was too good to miss. The aggressive pricing by Marella in the run up to Christmas 2021 made the risk of cruising much more attractive, despite the social media threads indicating you were destined for a quarantine hotel.
We have sailed on the Marella Explorer before and new it was a safe, friendly and fun ship. Here are a few pointers ...
We travelled on Explorer just before the first lock down, and would have rebooked that summer if covid hadn’t hit. So in September, when things looked as if covid was under control, we booked a re run of our 2020 trip, and boy we weren’t disappointed in any area. Flight, embarkation and cabin were superb. The staff from the moment we were on the ship couldn’t do enough to make your holiday the ...
Not a 'cheap' cruise £7.5K for 2 weeks for two. Outward trip from MAN was awful delayed over 3 hours, usual efficiency on arrival in Barbados. First impressions of the ship, pretty standard for this level of cruise, public area decor pleasantly contemporary. Usual mix of entertainment, cruise director thinks he is a great singer (he is'nt, leave the singing to the entertainers) and would grab the ...
Having booked with friends we paid £50 each to book cabins on the same deck, but on opposite sides. This was based on the theory that one would always have a pleasant view in ports, sunsets etc. Whilst waiting to board we realised despite this, they put us both on the port side and on decks 6 & 7. On boarding we spoke to “Guest Services” who advised that they never change cabins on day one, so if ...
Cheap cruise with flights all inclusive- free suite upgrade as booked room not available
Room - Large balcony two loungers table and two chairs.
Birmingham to Malaga flight/ visited palma/Barcelona/Valencia/cartegena/ Gibraltar car parking at terminal/ insurance all inclusive with junior balcony suite all in under £800 each
Cruise ship charged £15 each to go into palma and Valencia 4 ...
Firstly, thank you Marella for making a difficult cruise very pleasant.
We booked this cruise when it was first advertised months ago thinking there was a good chance that it would be cancelled......it wasn't and we arrived at Southampton on the 10th September, with some exitement but fulll of intrepidation and expectance of difficulties from Covid 19 new proceedures. We had pre booked a ...
First real opportunity to cruse since the pandemic started and Marella have always been a good company to cruise with.
Firstly it was nice to board a Marella ship at a southern British port (it would be nice if this could become a regular thing!!)
The procedure for boarding the ship was very well organised from arriving at the port to boarding the ship.
Once on board the ship you could ...
We haven’t been on cruise for a few years now and thought it would be good to get away without having to fly. We chose this cruise as it was adults only, all inclusive and reasonably priced. We also wanted to try Marella as we have heard good things, usual comment was ships are a bit older but service and food really good. The reduced capacity meant that it never felt crowded and relatively ...