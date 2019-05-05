  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Tauck Cruise Reviews

Gala dinner onboard the next to last evening.
Frosty morning n Baden Baden
Our ONE AND ONLY afternoon of river cruising, on our Tauck River Cruise :)
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
74 reviews

1-10 of 74 Tauck Cruise Reviews

Fabulous and interesting!

Review for ms Savor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tobique33040
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to visit Eastern Europe, and going solo, I wanted to feel secure. Having done one other lovely tour with Tauck , I felt they would do a good job and I was happily rewarded for my confidence in them. We started with a hotel stay and a few days in Romania. The hotel was well located and tours excellent! In fact, I had some of the best guides I’ve ever enjoyed anywhere, on this trip. Really ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Covid Complications

Review for ms Emerald to Africa

User Avatar
Gourmet Gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

For our first foray back into cruising my DH and I chose a Tauck Rhône cruise “Savoring France” beginning with 2 nights in the Intercontinental Paris Opera. We began our Paris visit at a different hotel with 6 nights at The Peninsula so it was a nice touch at the beginning when Tauck still provided a transfer from CDG to that hotel. We were on our own to take an Uber over to the Tauck hotel but ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Great river cruise experience!

Review for ms Grace to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JoieNsk
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We just had a river cruise with the Tauck on Ms Grace - Christmas Markets from Amsterdam to Brussels on December 6th 2021. And we had the best experience ever! It was not our first river cruise, we had done one before with Adventures by Disney. And I find these two companies comparable both by price and by the level of experience offered. We chose Tauck for the itinerary, as no one other ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Xmas Markets, Beautiful Cities and Towns, and a Gorgeous Ship!

Review for ms Grace to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Marin Traveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My best friend and I decided to do this Xmas Market cruise shortly after her husband died. We were fortunate to be able to book a lovely suite, 308, just several months before the cruise. Someone must have cancelled - lucky us! This was my fourth trip with Tauck and my friend's first. I expected it to be special and for all to go well and was not disappointed. She was amazed by the ship, the ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Tauck Blue Danube river cruise

Review for ms Joy to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Teshanno not
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second experience with Tauck, the first being their Best of the Canadian Rockies tour. It was also our first river cruise. We chose this particular cruise because of the starting and ending cities, Prague and Budapest. We have always wanted to visit those cities. Based on our prior experience with Tauck we had high expectations. I have to say on this cruise Tauck far exceeded even ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Pricey but Good

Review for ms Grace to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Robmchester
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We wanted a “get away from it all” break so chose a quiet river cruise. The ship cabin and staff were all excellent. The organisation by Tauck is first rate. Yes it is expensive but you are taken care of from the moment you land to the moment you depart. We chose the ship because it had a second dining venue. That’s available all the time except the one really formal evening. Basic choices but ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Extraordinary holiday.

Review for ms Treasures to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
melindalouise
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We have just returned from our unforgettable, glorious, spectacular 14 night river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. After we had booked our holiday we read some unfavourable reviews and began to wonder what we may be in for. We had no need to worry, everything about the holiday was fabulous. The small ship was luxurious and elegantly furnished. the restaurant food, delicious. with a large ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Tauck Family river cruise on the Seine- Beware!

Review for ms Sapphire to France

User Avatar
rcohen29
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We eagerly awaited our Tauck family trip as we had an extremely positive experience in the past. This was anything but positive- the boat was not able too maintain comfortable temperatures in the heat we experienced, the food was bland and even inedible at times- we ended up eating plain pasta and cucumbers off the kids salad bar, the nightly entertainment was nonexistent and disappointing. The ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with children

Stay out of Cabin 102!

Review for ms Savor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
exlandlubber
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Tauck river cruise, the first one being from Milan to Amsterdam on the Rhine and it was wonderful! This cruise however was terribly disappointing for a number of reasons. First, and this of course is no one's fault, was the weather. It rained for most of the days, but that's neither here nor there. Second, the time spent on buses from the docks to the various excursions was ...
Sail Date: May 2019

The worst two weeks of our lives

Review for ms Esprit to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nancyjack
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our travel agent has been raving about Tauck for years, so when we said we wanted to do a cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, she suggested Tauck. We had been on a fabulous Viking river cruise a few years earlier and decided to try something different. What a mistake. Logistics: Problems with logistics began even before we boarded the ship. We were told to wait for a driver at the east ...
Sail Date: May 2019

