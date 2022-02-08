Excellent itinerary which went further than many ships, touring both the west and east coasts of the Svalbard archipelago . The ship, SH Vega, was stylish and intimate and provided excellent food, service and comfort. Meals were taken in the dining room or on the outside deck when the weather was suitable. On some occasions there was a delicious barbecue on the deck where we could enjoy both the ...
I had always had an interest in seeing Antarctica and through a group I chose this cruise. It was very well organized and everyone involved was both professional and FUN! The ship itself was beautiful, the cabins very nice and of the food and drink wonderful. But it was the Antarctic in all its splendor that made this cruise so memorable. I’ve told family and friends that they absolutely must put ...
Sarah was exceptional in knowledge, friendliness, approachability. Managed the whole expedition team seamlessly and had great stories. Seb was equally as good, incredible knowledge base; shared his personal expedition in re-enacting Shackleton's voyage to save self and crew. Sasha shared his experience of spending a year or more on the Ukranian station, which we did a drive by; couldn't stop ...
We had a great time on this cruise. The service, the rooms, the food was all five star. Enjoyed the small boat atmosphere. Because of this size it was easy great to get to know everyone. The crew was always there to help and educate us on our trip to Antarctica. I would travel with them again. The best part of the trip was the expeditions onto shore. They always picked great spots to land ...
True to its slogan, “See what others don’t”, my Antarctica voyage opened my eyes to the incredible scenery and wildlife in Antarctica. My February voyage started with three days sailing toward the Antarctic Circle and further south, an unexpected and very welcome surprise. We reached Stonington Island where we had our first encounter with penguins. On this occasion, we saw Adelie penguins marvel ...