Swan Hellenic Cruise Reviews

Landscape with SH Minerva vessel
Adelie Penguin in Stonington Island
For Seal
Iceberg
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
5 reviews

1-5 of 5 Swan Hellenic Cruise Reviews

Fabulous cruise to Svalbard

Review for SH Vega to Arctic

User Avatar
crew2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent itinerary which went further than many ships, touring both the west and east coasts of the Svalbard archipelago . The ship, SH Vega, was stylish and intimate and provided excellent food, service and comfort. Meals were taken in the dining room or on the outside deck when the weather was suitable. On some occasions there was a delicious barbecue on the deck where we could enjoy both the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Amazing

Review for SH Minerva to Antarctica

User Avatar
Tthetravman
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I had always had an interest in seeing Antarctica and through a group I chose this cruise. It was very well organized and everyone involved was both professional and FUN! The ship itself was beautiful, the cabins very nice and of the food and drink wonderful. But it was the Antarctic in all its splendor that made this cruise so memorable. I’ve told family and friends that they absolutely must put ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Exceptional expedition crew

Review for SH Minerva to Antarctica

User Avatar
Panama Hat
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sarah was exceptional in knowledge, friendliness, approachability. Managed the whole expedition team seamlessly and had great stories. Seb was equally as good, incredible knowledge base; shared his personal expedition in re-enacting Shackleton's voyage to save self and crew. Sasha shared his experience of spending a year or more on the Ukranian station, which we did a drive by; couldn't stop ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Search for the lost forest of Antarctica

Review for SH Minerva to Antarctica

User Avatar
mad_dad_now
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on this cruise. The service, the rooms, the food was all five star. Enjoyed the small boat atmosphere. Because of this size it was easy great to get to know everyone. The crew was always there to help and educate us on our trip to Antarctica. I would travel with them again. The best part of the trip was the expeditions onto shore. They always picked great spots to land ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

A dream come true!

Review for SH Minerva to Antarctica

User Avatar
carolinamariagomez
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

True to its slogan, “See what others don’t”, my Antarctica voyage opened my eyes to the incredible scenery and wildlife in Antarctica. My February voyage started with three days sailing toward the Antarctic Circle and further south, an unexpected and very welcome surprise. We reached Stonington Island where we had our first encounter with penguins. On this occasion, we saw Adelie penguins marvel ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

