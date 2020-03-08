  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
16634 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 16,634 Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Simply fantastic

Review for True North to Australia & New Zealand

KandTCba avatar

KandTCba

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We recently did the 13-night Wyndham to Broome "Kimberley Ultimate" cruise on True North travelling "River Class" (the mid-level of 3 options). We had done the identical trip twice before (2014 & 2017) at the same time of year on a smaller (18 guest) top quality vessel but True North simply outshone our earlier trips in every way. The suites are luxurious (we could not fault a single thing), the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2021

Galapagos! This should be in your top 10 cruise list!

Review for Evolution to Galapagos

Travelkat19 avatar

Travelkat19

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

You go through Quito/Guayaquil Ecuador to Baltra or San Cristbol to catch the boat. This is not a luxury cruise. It’s an adventure cruise. Evolution was a leap of fate as finding specific reviews of individual boats was lacking & after a 1 ½ yrs of research I ran across a review that said the staff & guides are what’s important in Galapagos and it was 100% right. The Naturalists and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2021

Traveled with children

Pleasant but not luxurious

Review for Le Champlain to Mediterranean

vistaman avatar

vistaman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

SIMPLY OUTSTANDING

Review for Le Soleal to South Pacific

Richard 1963 avatar

Richard 1963

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant. From first contact with Ponant’s Australian office, which is located in Sydney, it was apparent that the standard of customer service was going to be impeccable. This was demonstrated by being able to speak with the same staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2020

Traveled with children

Exceptional service in exceptional circumstances

Review for Harmony V to Africa

Ojarm avatar

Ojarm

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

White Glove Service

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

Traveller01 avatar

Traveller01

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I had never been on a curnard cruise before and have been put off by rumours that they are quite formal cruises. However I booked the cruise just a couple of days out before embarktation at a ridiculous price. So let's on the cruise Overall I can discount a.lot of the critiscim i read on the formality of curnard although on gala nights there is a need to dress up. From boarding the ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Amazing Cruise Line in the time of Covid 19

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

Traveller25 avatar

Traveller25

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

First time on Cunard, we were supposed to do back to back cruises from Sydney but the New Zealand cruise was cancelled due to the virus. The six day cruise itself was lovely, free from any dramas and we formed some lovely connections with the staff. Our room was the cleanest of any cruises we have ever been on, well done Cunard. Loved walking into a room where I don’t immediately think I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Glad I was on for only 6 days

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

ubu62 avatar

ubu62

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Booked this on board QM2 when the QE's Asian itineraries were all scrapped. Crazy cheap price made this unmissable. Compared to the QM2 this is the inferior ship in almost every single area. The vaunted decoration of the ship looked a bit tacky, a bit Vegas casino, the public rooms felt cramped and crowded. You can't walk to the front of the ship, the gym seems tired. What most surprised ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Single Oceanview

Plus and minus

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

Tess27 avatar

Tess27

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise as have never been on Cunard before. As it tied in with our time frame, was a good deal and no Princess cruises available, we wanted to experience it. We are Elite Princess travellers with 23 cruises already taken, so had a lot to compare. Embarkation without priority was very quick and smooth.. surprising with virus scares.(filled in form, had temperature taken, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Wonderful Service in Crisis Situation

Review for Sirena to Caribbean - All

xquizitluddite avatar

xquizitluddite

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

This cruise was influenced by politics from its start. Travel to Cuba was banned, so Oceania substituted other Caribbean islands from the original three-city tour. Then, the coronavirus caused a world-wide panic and pandemic. Measures were instituted aboard the ship to keep everyone safe by limiting access to food and ensuring sanitizers were used regularly before entering restaurants. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Find a Luxury Cruises Cruise from $249

Other Cruise Style Reviews
First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews
Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Holiday Cruises Cruise Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Casino Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.