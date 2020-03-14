  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
93315 reviews

1-10 of 93,315 Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

cruise in covid19 times

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Joachimdc avatar

Joachimdc

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests) No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
Sail Date: November 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

French Webers avatar

French Webers

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
Sail Date: October 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Cruising During Covid with MSC

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Italy

andrewjb1 avatar

andrewjb1

10+ Cruises

Age 110s

MSC are one of the first cruise lines to start operating their ships again following the situation with Covid-19. Whilst they appear to be getting it right and the experience was excellent they could be leading to a total disaster. Embarkation All passengers are provided with their allocated embarkation time and its important that you are respectful of this not only for yourself but other ...
Sail Date: September 2020

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

jimroche avatar

jimroche

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Fantastic cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

johnthecook avatar

johnthecook

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Sail Date: March 2020

11 fun days from FLL

Review for Koningsdam to South America

grandpacobra avatar

grandpacobra

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift food was excellent weather was great southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while the ship was immaculately clean music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums spoke a little French on a couple of the islands went to Mass on one on Sunday ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Wonderful escape from winter

Review for Emerald Princess to Panama Canal & Central America

Canuck6431 avatar

Canuck6431

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the same tired menu virtually every day. Most of the bars were empty most of the time. Where were the 3000 passengers ? Piazza always had good entertainment especially the great violin ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Excellent crew

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

Cruiser20202020 avatar

Cruiser20202020

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Chose cruise for stops. Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe. Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty! Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

My Second one and very favorite so far

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

NZealand2024 avatar

NZealand2024

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy . This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

