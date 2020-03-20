  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

CruiseMH avatar

CruiseMH

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

cruisegermany avatar

cruisegermany

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better. The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2020

Traveled with disabled person

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone. I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Public areas don’t have enough seats, generally overpriced

Review for Polarlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

fredehorn avatar

fredehorn

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Expensive ferry boat, not a cruise

Review for Midnatsol to Europe - British Isles & Western

catkim2020 avatar

catkim2020

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Traveled with children

Great Norwegian scenery

Review for Trollfjord to Europe - British Isles & Western

Botaniker avatar

Botaniker

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation. The staff were all very ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2020

Value for Money Cruising - Great Food and Customer Service

Review for Costa Victoria to Mediterranean

chenson australia avatar

chenson australia

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

jimroche avatar

jimroche

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

$100 million upgrade and $0 spent on Officers and Captain Pinonchio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

swimboy09 avatar

swimboy09

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful. The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call. This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Fantastic cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

johnthecook avatar

johnthecook

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

