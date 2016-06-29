This cruise was included as part of a larger tour. The boat was small and cabins were miniscule, including two small beds with drawers underneath for storage (no closets) and a tiny bathroom which was a combined toilet and shower. The bathroom smelled like the worst port-a-potty, and we had to sleep with the cabin windows open just to avoid the smell. Staff was pleasant, entertainment was fun ...
Family and friends have all cruised, so we wanted our first one to be on a small boat and on a river. We love Canada and settled on St. Lawrence River Cruises. Customer service was tremendous while we planned a year in advance for our newest adventure. We arrived in Kingston, Ontario, the night before and explored the city the next day before we boarded. We were able to leave our car at the ...
Unfortunately this is the first and last time I will be sailing with St Lawrence Cruise Lines.
My husband and I booked on one of their cruises through the islands and while the scenery was lovely, it didn't make up for the failings of the boat.
1) Constant smell of sewage from the staterooms. We were told by repeat passengers onboard that this was something they encountered last time they ...
The Canadian Empress is a replica of the old steam operated passenger riverboats that used to cruise in the Thousand Islands of the St Lawrence River. There are of course modifications for the 21st century, even WIFI, so our travel was more comfortable than it would have been in the early 19th century.
All travel is done in daylight hours, so you can maximize the scenery. We travelled from ...
We chose this cruise due to location and an opportunity to combine it with a stay in the old walled part of Quebec City. The boat is modeled after a river steamboat of the early 1900s and is architecturally interesting. The cabins are tiny with no storage other than three very small drawers [one under one of the bunk beds] and the other two in a small night table, as well as the floor space ...
From a villa in St. Barths to crossing the Atlantic on the QE2 in Princess class after a week in Epernay France, I consider myself a discerning traveller. We embarked on the Canadian Empress from my hometown of Kingston Ontario intrigued by a voyage on the St. Lawrence River through the locking system to our final destination of Quebec City. It will enter my travelogue as one of the most ...
The accommodation was dilapidated, cramped and odourous. We were instructed to leave the bathroom fan on at all times, for room ventilation, hence a roaring sound from the fan and air conditioning, the entire trip. In addition there was a constant roar from the engines, which seemed to be located under our cabin. There was no seating provided in the cabin other than a hard folding chair, or the ...
My husband wanted to follow the St. Lawrence by car until I located this cruise thru AARP. We have done a lot of cruising on large ships, but found the Canadian Princess cruise to be more intimate and lots of fun. The cabins aren't large; but you are only there to sleep, shower and change clothes. The food was very good. The bartender was happy to mix anything we requested - even when he was ...
It was a hoot.
I am not a big fan or expert on cruises having been on two others Holland America and Norwegian, trust me friends this is neither. It is a 50 year old reproduction of a 1890-1910 river cruise ship. The rooms are tiny, the bath/toilet with a marine toilet that you have to pump to flush is out of the past, the average age of the passengers is 77 and there were one pair of ...
W have cruised extensively on 4 continents and know the difficulties of comparing what can be very different experiences.This little one ship ship cruise line attempts to step back in time a little ind delivered everything as promised,
Because of its small size and the route through some very busy waterways there is a real sense of identification with the St..Lawrence river and it's ...