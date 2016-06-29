  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
St. Lawrence Cruise Reviews

Docked for the night after a storm, taking a walk. Beautiful scenery. Shi
View from the Grand Saloon
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
23 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 23 St. Lawrence Cruise Reviews

Interesting itinerary but poor cabins

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
prichi
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise was included as part of a larger tour. The boat was small and cabins were miniscule, including two small beds with drawers underneath for storage (no closets) and a tiny bathroom which was a combined toilet and shower. The bathroom smelled like the worst port-a-potty, and we had to sleep with the cabin windows open just to avoid the smell. Staff was pleasant, entertainment was fun ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Perfect for Very First Cruise Ever!

Review for Canadian Empress to North America River

User Avatar
Fiddlegal00
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Family and friends have all cruised, so we wanted our first one to be on a small boat and on a river. We love Canada and settled on St. Lawrence River Cruises. Customer service was tremendous while we planned a year in advance for our newest adventure. We arrived in Kingston, Ontario, the night before and explored the city the next day before we boarded. We were able to leave our car at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

2000$ Waste

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
PAndrews
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately this is the first and last time I will be sailing with St Lawrence Cruise Lines. My husband and I booked on one of their cruises through the islands and while the scenery was lovely, it didn't make up for the failings of the boat. 1) Constant smell of sewage from the staterooms. We were told by repeat passengers onboard that this was something they encountered last time they ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The St Lawrence River from Quebec to Kingston

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Ganmaggy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Canadian Empress is a replica of the old steam operated passenger riverboats that used to cruise in the Thousand Islands of the St Lawrence River. There are of course modifications for the 21st century, even WIFI, so our travel was more comfortable than it would have been in the early 19th century. All travel is done in daylight hours, so you can maximize the scenery. We travelled from ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Beautiful scenery

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
NurseLinda
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise due to location and an opportunity to combine it with a stay in the old walled part of Quebec City. The boat is modeled after a river steamboat of the early 1900s and is architecturally interesting. The cabins are tiny with no storage other than three very small drawers [one under one of the bunk beds] and the other two in a small night table, as well as the floor space ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Beyond Expectations - Wonderful Journey!

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
kaydeeoh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

From a villa in St. Barths to crossing the Atlantic on the QE2 in Princess class after a week in Epernay France, I consider myself a discerning traveller. We embarked on the Canadian Empress from my hometown of Kingston Ontario intrigued by a voyage on the St. Lawrence River through the locking system to our final destination of Quebec City. It will enter my travelogue as one of the most ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Disgusting accommodation

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Ginger dog
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The accommodation was dilapidated, cramped and odourous. We were instructed to leave the bathroom fan on at all times, for room ventilation, hence a roaring sound from the fan and air conditioning, the entire trip. In addition there was a constant roar from the engines, which seemed to be located under our cabin. There was no seating provided in the cabin other than a hard folding chair, or the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Loved going thru the locks and museums

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
MarEd0396
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

My husband wanted to follow the St. Lawrence by car until I located this cruise thru AARP. We have done a lot of cruising on large ships, but found the Canadian Princess cruise to be more intimate and lots of fun. The cabins aren't large; but you are only there to sleep, shower and change clothes. The food was very good. The bartender was happy to mix anything we requested - even when he was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

It was a HOOT!

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Fun Run
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

It was a hoot. I am not a big fan or expert on cruises having been on two others Holland America and Norwegian, trust me friends this is neither. It is a 50 year old reproduction of a 1890-1910 river cruise ship. The rooms are tiny, the bath/toilet with a marine toilet that you have to pump to flush is out of the past, the average age of the passengers is 77 and there were one pair of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

A Delightful Experience on a Different Style of Cruise Ship

Review for Canadian Empress to Canada & New England

User Avatar
mcgrath45123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

W have cruised extensively on 4 continents and know the difficulties of comparing what can be very different experiences.This little one ship ship cruise line attempts to step back in time a little ind delivered everything as promised, Because of its small size and the route through some very busy waterways there is a real sense of identification with the St..Lawrence river and it's ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

