Silversea Cruise Reviews

Those narrow streets are so cool
Bathroom sink
The bathtub. The shower is on the other side of the room.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1486 reviews

1-10 of 1,486 Silversea Cruise Reviews

Terrible experience. No 5 stars by far

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Spirit023
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities. Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Nice New Ship but Not the Best

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

1. Embarkment in Venice was horrible at best. We had a water taxi from our hotel that was fine. We were felt off at a dock and our luggage was tagged and we were told to walk to the terminal. We were also told to follow all the signs. There were No signs, we walked at what looked like an abandoned warehouse area, finally saw a girl in the distance and asked were the Silver Dawn building was and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beautiful ship and a great cruise

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yosemitephil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sailing with Silversea as have done before was always going to be an adventure after a number of false starts due to Covid. Sailing from Civitavecchia was a pleasant drive from central Rome. Opting for pre-board Covid testing the system in place was all set up well for embarkation and the whole process ran smoothly. The boarding was efficient and the cabins were ready as embarkation was from ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

More BRONZE than SILVERsea

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AndrewMo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me frame my review… I am 55 and my wife and are regulars to Celebrity, Princess and looked forward to what is (almost) the maiden voyage of Silver Dawn. This is our second Silversea cruise and expectations were quite high. I have never reviewed a ship in my 25 years of cruising but when presented with numerous obstacles to provide feedback via the traditional on board cruise questionnaire I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 2

Wonderful cruise as usual

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
svein
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was very happy to be back on Silversea after several years of no cruising. Silver Dawn is a lovely ship and as usual the crew is spectacular. I think my butler was disappointed that I didn’t need much done. I did have a caviar one afternoon and he really wanted me to take a bath though I didn’t. Cabin is spacious as usual though the walk-in closets a little smaller than on the Muse. I love the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

1st time on Silversea

Review for Silver Explorer to World Cruise

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions. 1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: View Suite

It's complicated

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
RatherBCrusin'
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea. The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However.... The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Just perfection

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
keltic
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have cruised from Lisbon, on the new Silversea baby, and without any doubt it´s the nicest, most beautiful decorated of the whole company. They have been able to combine the best details of the former ships to create something sublime. There was a long delay on embarkation but it wasn´t Silversea company, but Port of Lisbon inefficient staff, and partly because most passengers came without covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Seriously unimpressed and then they remove you from Facebook page!

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
badgeressex
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time SilverSeas after several Regent cruises. We were looking forward to trying Silver Seas and their new ship Silver Dawn seemed the ideal opportunity. It turned out to be the first cruise as earlier trips were put off. First impressions were not good with a 100 metre queue for embarcation - fortunately not raining in Lisbon but a cold breeze. There were only 2 check in desks operational ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Not really 6 star.

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Dumbkoff
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have just got home from 7 days, from Lisbon to Barcelona, on the Silver Dawn. I have been very disappointed in the whole trip after seeing all the breathless comments on how good Silverseas are. They have serious lessons to learn if they are going to continue selling themselves as a 6 star cruise line. On arrival at the port in Lisbon we found a long queue standing outside in the midday sun, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

