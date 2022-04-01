Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities.
Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
1. Embarkment in Venice was horrible at best. We had a water taxi from our hotel that was fine. We were felt off at a dock and our luggage was tagged and we were told to walk to the terminal. We were also told to follow all the signs. There were No signs, we walked at what looked like an abandoned warehouse area, finally saw a girl in the distance and asked were the Silver Dawn building was and ...
Sailing with Silversea as have done before was always going to be an adventure after a number of false starts due to Covid. Sailing from Civitavecchia was a pleasant drive from central Rome. Opting for pre-board Covid testing the system in place was all set up well for embarkation and the whole process ran smoothly.
The boarding was efficient and the cabins were ready as embarkation was from ...
Let me frame my review… I am 55 and my wife and are regulars to Celebrity, Princess and looked forward to what is (almost) the maiden voyage of Silver Dawn. This is our second Silversea cruise and expectations were quite high.
I have never reviewed a ship in my 25 years of cruising but when presented with numerous obstacles to provide feedback via the traditional on board cruise questionnaire I ...
I was very happy to be back on Silversea after several years of no cruising. Silver Dawn is a lovely ship and as usual the crew is spectacular. I think my butler was disappointed that I didn’t need much done. I did have a caviar one afternoon and he really wanted me to take a bath though I didn’t. Cabin is spacious as usual though the walk-in closets a little smaller than on the Muse. I love the ...
We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions.
1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea.
The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However....
The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
I have cruised from Lisbon, on the new Silversea baby, and without any doubt it´s the nicest, most beautiful decorated of the whole company. They have been able to combine the best details of the former ships to create something sublime. There was a long delay on embarkation but it wasn´t Silversea company, but Port of Lisbon inefficient staff, and partly because most passengers came without covid ...
First time SilverSeas after several Regent cruises. We were looking forward to trying Silver Seas and their new ship Silver Dawn seemed the ideal opportunity. It turned out to be the first cruise as earlier trips were put off.
First impressions were not good with a 100 metre queue for embarcation - fortunately not raining in Lisbon but a cold breeze. There were only 2 check in desks operational ...
I have just got home from 7 days, from Lisbon to Barcelona, on the Silver Dawn. I have been very disappointed in the whole trip after seeing all the breathless comments on how good Silverseas are. They have serious lessons to learn if they are going to continue selling themselves as a 6 star cruise line.
On arrival at the port in Lisbon we found a long queue standing outside in the midday sun, ...