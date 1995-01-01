Food and Drink in La Romana (Casa de Campo)
Authentic Dominican food is generally locally grown and produced. You'll find there's an emphasis on chicken and freshly caught fish, rice and beans, and fruits like coconuts and plantains. Many residents operate stands that offer homemade items like bread and empanadas. Drinks native to the area include fresh fruit juices, Dominican coffee and hot chocolate, Kola Real soda and -- for those looking for a bit of an alcoholic kick -- Mama Juana, Presidente beer and local rum. There also seems to be a surplus of Italian fare in the DR.
La Cacita: This little place, located in the town of La Romana (and not to be confused with La Casita, located inside Casa de Campo), offers friendly service by English-speaking waiters and delicious Italian fare, including caprese salad, chicken croquettes, fettuccine carbonara, angus skirt steak and several dessert options. (57 Calle Francisco Richiez; 809-556-5932; open Wednesday to Monday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Lago Grill. Grab a bite here, at Teeth of the Dog golf course in Casa de Campo. This restaurant offers more casual fare that's great for those just coming in off the links. (Open noon to 3 p.m. daily.)
The Marina This area of Casa de Campo offers the most selection, featuring Italian pizzerias, fish restaurants and coffee bars, all open throughout the day.
Best Cocktail in La Romana (Casa de Campo)
While you're in town, be sure to try some Mama Juana. Made by combining red wine, rum and honey with the fermented roots of the Mama Juana tree, it gives off a strong red wine taste with a spicy cinnamon finish. If you're not a wine aficionado, go for Barcelo or Brugal local rum with Coca-Cola, or Presidente beer, which is super refreshing when the weather gets unbearably hot. (You'll also want to pick up some sugar cane juice, which is locally made and a great hangover remedy.)
Beaches in La Romana (Casa de Campo)
Bayahibe Beach: Bayahibe Beach, a 10-minute taxi ride from La Romana, is a public beach where you'll find water sports, restaurants and shops.
Isla Saona (Saona Island): Accessible only by boat from Bayahibe Beach, this island is part of the Parque Nacional del Este or the East National Park. Located off the southeastern tip of the Dominican Republic, Saona offers beautiful wildlife and pristine beaches that are ideal for swimming and snorkeling.
Boca Chica: Located in the town of Boca Chica, about a 60-minute drive from La Romana, this beach is great for swimming, grabbing a bite to eat and mingling with locals. There are food stalls, upscale restaurants and shaded tables for dining. Water sports equipment also is available for rent. Be careful with your valuables while you're swimming, however.
Juan Dolio. About 30 minutes' drive from La Romana, Juan Dolio is a simple beach that's great if you'd like a bit more peace and quiet than what Boca Chica has to offer. Within walking distance of Juan Dolio is Playa Guayacanes, which offers a similar ambience.
Don't Miss in La Romana (Casa de Campo)
Altos de Chavon This cliff-top village, adjacent to Casa de Campo, serves as the resort's cultural hub. It overlooks the Chavon River and offers museums, lush foliage and stunning views. Although it was constructed in 1976, it's designed to look like an ancient Mediterranean village. Worth visiting are the Church of St. Stanislaus and the 5,000-seat Grecian amphitheater. (If you're overnighting in La Romana, you may want to check out the performance schedules.) Museums contained within Altos de Chavon include the Museum of Archeology (open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Altos de Chavon Art Gallery (Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.). This is also the main area for shoppers, featuring a handful of boutiques and art galleries. One of the best for high-quality craft souvenirs is LaTienda which, inexplicably, doesn't accept credit cards. (There are no ATMs in the village. Consider yourself warned!)
The Marina. This is another "neighborhood" within Casa de Campo, and it's built to remind one of Italy's Portofino. (Alas, it comes across as rather soulless.) The crescent-shaped plaza fronts a marina that's chock-full of quite extravagant yachts. Numerous sidewalk cafes and shops sell everything from luxury housewares to teeny-tiny bikinis.
Teeth of the Dog, Playing 18 holes on the Teeth of the Dog golf course is a must for any serious golfer; Pete Dye designed it, and it's ranked 43rd in the top 100 golf courses worldwide by Golf Magazine. Expect to pay somewhere around $200 for a day's outing, which includes clubs and transportation. (Daily tee times from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.)
Santo Domingo: Pay a visit to the Dominican Republic's capital city, about a 90-minute drive from La Romana and Casa de Campo. Check out the Zona Colonial (Colonial Zone), Christopher Columbus tomb and lighthouse, and the limestone cave of Los Tres Ojos (The Three Eyes). Some cruise lines offer city highlights tours, but you'll probably score a better deal with a private excursion. We did one with Prospero Guillermo Rodriguez, also known as "Chino" (call 809-518-1309 or 809-973-0272), and had a personalized tour of the highlights we wanted to see. It included transportation to and from, as well as recommendations for lunch and the best places to get reasonably priced souvenirs.
Other Casa de Campo Offerings The resort's polo grounds host matches between international competitors November through March. You can also try your hand at activities like horseback-riding, skeet-shooting, golf and tennis.