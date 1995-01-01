Altos de Chavon This cliff-top village, adjacent to Casa de Campo, serves as the resort's cultural hub. It overlooks the Chavon River and offers museums, lush foliage and stunning views. Although it was constructed in 1976, it's designed to look like an ancient Mediterranean village. Worth visiting are the Church of St. Stanislaus and the 5,000-seat Grecian amphitheater. (If you're overnighting in La Romana, you may want to check out the performance schedules.) Museums contained within Altos de Chavon include the Museum of Archeology (open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Altos de Chavon Art Gallery (Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.). This is also the main area for shoppers, featuring a handful of boutiques and art galleries. One of the best for high-quality craft souvenirs is LaTienda which, inexplicably, doesn't accept credit cards. (There are no ATMs in the village. Consider yourself warned!)



The Marina. This is another "neighborhood" within Casa de Campo, and it's built to remind one of Italy's Portofino. (Alas, it comes across as rather soulless.) The crescent-shaped plaza fronts a marina that's chock-full of quite extravagant yachts. Numerous sidewalk cafes and shops sell everything from luxury housewares to teeny-tiny bikinis.



Teeth of the Dog, Playing 18 holes on the Teeth of the Dog golf course is a must for any serious golfer; Pete Dye designed it, and it's ranked 43rd in the top 100 golf courses worldwide by Golf Magazine. Expect to pay somewhere around $200 for a day's outing, which includes clubs and transportation. (Daily tee times from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.)

Take a taxi to this underground wonderland, located about 30 minutes outside La Romana. It's affordable to enter, and you'll get a tour with an English-speaking guide. You'll also get a bit of Taino Indian history along the way as you learn about their cave drawings and day-to-day living. (La Romana Road, San Pedro de Macoris; 809-390-8180; Tuesday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Pay a visit to the Dominican Republic's capital city, about a 90-minute drive from La Romana and Casa de Campo. Check out the(Colonial Zone), Christopher Columbus tomb and lighthouse, and the limestone cave of(The Three Eyes). Some cruise lines offer city highlights tours, but you'll probably score a better deal with a private excursion. We did one with Prospero Guillermo Rodriguez, also known as "Chino" (call 809-518-1309 or 809-973-0272), and had a personalized tour of the highlights we wanted to see. It included transportation to and from, as well as recommendations for lunch and the best places to get reasonably priced souvenirs.The resort's polo grounds host matches between international competitors November through March. You can also try your hand at activities like horseback-riding, skeet-shooting, golf and tennis.