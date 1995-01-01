If you have any interest in ancient Mayan culture and history, sprawling Progreso is a must-see cruise destination. Located on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, it is within 100 miles or fewer of many significant Mayan ruins sites including Chichen Itza, Uxmal and Dzibilchaltun. Beyond the ruins, cruisers can enjoy a quick excursion to tour the town of Progreso before hitting up the beach for some fun in the sun. For local and delicious food, drinks and shopping, take a stroll along the Malecon (beach promenade) or visit the mercado for a more authentically Mexican experience.

Progreso's weather is consistently hot with little precipitation throughout the year. For slightly more moderate yet warm weather, many visitors choose to visit in January and February and avoid the height of summer when the atmosphere can become uncomfortable. The official currency in Progreso is the Mexican peso and locals speak Spanish, though some might understand English, particularly in touristy areas.